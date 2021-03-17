Mangroves face destruction for land survey

Area to be cleared if the application is approved

(CNS): The Department of Environment is urging the Central Planning Authority not to allow speculative clearing of important mangrove habitat in the absence of an actual plan to develop at a site off the Linford Pierson Highway. Pros Plus Construction is seeking permission to mechanically clear and fill a more than ten-acre lot to survey the land for a possible subdivision. But the DoE said the speculative clearing of primary habitat on sites with important ecological and hydrological functions is all too frequent and creates long-term issues. Due to be heard Wednesday, the application would see the removal of seasonally flooded mangrove forest and woodland that has a key role in controlling flooding in this increasingly urban area.

In its submissions to the CPA on this application on behalf of the National Conservation Council, the DoE pointed out that in the same area, within the South Sound Drainage Basin, a site was cleared of mangroves and other primary habitat between 2013 and 2018 but there has yet to be any development application put forward for the site, which is now dominated by invasive casuarina trees instead of the valuable mangrove habitat that was removed.

“Invasive flora such as the casuarina pine and other non-native vegetation do not provide the same ecological benefits and functions as native mangrove forest vegetation that was originally found on site,” the DoE said.

Explaining to the CPA that mangroves function as natural sponges that trap and slowly release surface water, helping to soak up the surface-water runoff from pavement and buildings, and that mangrove forests also sequester carbon from the atmosphere.

“Mangrove roots trap carbon-rich plant material in their water-logged soil, sealing it off from the 47atmosphere. This storage of carbon can remain secure for as long as the mangroves remain intact. Removing significant tracts of mangrove habitat not only reduces the island’s natural carbon sequestration potential but the physical act of removing the mature mangroves and de-mucking the site releases captured carbon back into the atmosphere, adding to ever-increasing greenhouse gas emissions,” the department said, explaining why primary mangrove habitat should not be removed mechanically for a speculative purposes.

The DoE said that if development is going to be allowed against its recommendations in mangrove habitat, it should only be cleared as the development happens, phasing construction so that ecosystem services can continue to be provided for the longest time possible. Clearing for the purpose of surveying should be carried out by hand on the smallest footprint possible and should be the subject of a separate consultation with the National Conservation Council, the DoE stated in its submissions.

The department outlined further problems with the application, as it is situated in an area that has no comprehensive stormwater management strategy. Concerns have been raised by the technical experts at a number of government departments for several years about the South Sound drainage basin and continuing to allow development in this area without an adequate strategy. In 2015 the DoE, NRA, Planning and the Water Authority experts had all recommended that a consultant should be contracted by government to undertake a hydrological assessment of the basin and devise a management plan.

A memo at the time said that an area management plan was “urgently required” rather than dealing with the situation piecemeal for each development. But six years later, nothing has been done and residential developments continue to be inundated with rainwater during the wet season, a problem that the DoE noted is only going to get worse.