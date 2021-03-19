Little Cayman gets first purpose-built ambulance

New ambulance on Little Cayman

New CIFS aviation truck on Little Cayman

(CNS): Little Cayman now has its first brand new and purpose-built ambulance, replacing the emergency response vehicle on the island that was deemed inadequate for medical emergencies. The Health Services Authority (HSA) recently sent the vehicle to the health team at the Little Cayman Clinic, and officials said it would be used for emergency intervention and the timely transportation of patients in a variety of situations who require urgent response. Dr Srirangan Velusamy, the director of the Sister Islands Health Services, said in a press release that it was an important addition to the island.

“This is a significant investment by the HSA and one that will enhance our emergency medical response capabilities,” he said. “With this purpose-built and technologically advanced ambulance as part of our emergency medical systems fleet, we endeavour to meet the specific needs of those requiring emergency care in Little Cayman,” he added.

HSA Chief Executive Officer Lizzette Yearwood said it demonstrated the authority’s continued commitment to providing an improved and accessible healthcare system for the entire population of the Cayman Islands.

“This latest addition to our fleet of ambulances will increase the overall efficiency of our emergency response service and improve the health outcomes of our people,” Yearwood said. “We have also received extremely positive feedback from the Little Cayman community who are delighted that their healthcare needs have been thoughtfully considered

and met.”

Meanwhile according to a social media post by the Cayman Islands Fire Service, a brand new aviation truck has also arrived in Little Cayman this week. It will replace the existing older truck and improve fire safety on island. A new rapid intervention trucks has also been sent to Cayman Brac to continue to improve the fleet there.