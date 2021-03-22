Liquor store chain’s breach of data law exposed in hack

Jacques Scott branch in Savannah

(CNS): Personal data belonging to around 150 employees of the Jacques Scott Group Ltd (JCG) that was exposed during a ransomware attack last year also exposed the company’s own breaches of the Data Protection Law. The Office of the Ombudsman has found that the company failed to take adequate technical and organisational measures to protect employees’, shareholders’ and pension account members’ personal data. An agreement with its IT provider also failed to incorporate certain mandatory provisions, which constituted a separate violation and resulted in an order from the watchdog and a list of recommendations to be put in place to protect staff data and to prevent further breaches of the law.

According to a redacted enforcement order, the liquor store’s workers learned that the company’s online system had been hacked when they were denied access to the enterprise network and other systems. Jacques Scott notified the ombudsman and the workers impacted, which triggered an inquiry by the office, which is now responsible for data protection. JCG also engaged Deloitte and SigNus Technologies to investigate the breach and undertake mitigating action.

Although it is believed that the ransomware attack did not breach passwords or access financial data because critical system logs were not available, a number of questions could not be answered. Ombudsman Sandy Hermione did find that the liquor retailer violated two separate parts of the seventh data protection principle of the law.

As a result, a long list of recommendations were made as part of the order, which requires the liquor store chain to ensure that any current and future agreements with its data processors meet the requirements of the law and the company implement the recommendations made by Deloitte in the security and compromise assessment report. The office also stated that JCG must develop appropriate information security and related policies and procedures to ensure that business operations are conducted in line with its information security governance and information risk profile.

The office directed Jacques Scott to provide cybersecurity awareness training at least annually to improve their ability to identify and prevent phishing and other malicious attacks and how to respond in the event that employees fall victim to an attack, as well as on data handling practices. The ombudsman also ordered that the retailer employ threat detection and prevention in real time and a number of other technical measures and testing, as well as security patches to keep abreast of any potential security weakness.

Hermiston said that this case reflected the challenges that employers must address before a breach occurs.

“This situation is a good representation of the serious data protection concerns now facing both private and public sector organisations in Cayman,” she stated. “Mitigation after the fact is simply not enough. All of these entities must proactively take security precautions with their computerized record-keeping systems – the Data Protection Law makes it their responsibility.”