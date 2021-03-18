Landowner ignores warnings to stop ripping out mangroves

Mangroves removed illegally on Selkirk Drive

Area where the mangroves are being cleared

(CNS): A landowner clearing land in Selkirk Drive, Red Bay, has reportedly ignored at least two notices from the Department of Environment to stop removing mangroves. Meanwhile, Alden McLaughlin, the outgoing premier who is fighting to retain the constituency, has said the government cannot deny the wner the right to develop it, despite the fact that his administration passed the law to protect mangroves. The clearing work has been going on for several days under the radar, but a local NGO focused on protecting mangroves learned of the clearance and turned the public spotlight on the latest in a long line of unlawful mangrove removal.

The Mangrove Rangers contacted CNS yesterday with pictures and the information they had gathered at the site. CNS was able to confirm that the DoE has issued warnings to the landowner and the construction company under the National Conservation Law, which now includes a species conservation plan for mangroves. This gives the department the powers to issue stop notices, and if prosecuted and convicted, perpetrators can be fined as much as CI$500,000 or even go to jail for as much as four years.

In the past, landowners who have cleared land mechanically without the requisite planning permission have suffered few consequences, at most a small after-the-fact fine. More often than not, the Central Planning Authority then goes on to grant future development applications on the cleared land. And even though there is now the possibility of a hefty fine, there is little that can be done to save mangroves that have already been ripped up by those who defy any direction to stop.

The power of the DoE to enforce the law in this case was directly undermined when McLaughlin responded to the Mangrove Rangers by stating that most of Red Bay and Prospect was once mangroves, which were cleared to make way for the houses his constituents now live in. “Government can’t simply take away a person’s right to develop their own land in accordance with its zoning without paying compensation,” he told the Rangers in an email.

The mangrove plan provides for a route to clearance through the law but does not exempt private landowners from going through the necessary process to secure permission.

Martin Keeley, the founder of the Rangers and well known expert on and advocate for the preservation of mangroves, told CNS that the NGO has been working hard since the plan was adopted by Cabinet and gazetted to get the details of the species conservation plan into the hands of developers and construction companies. He said there is no excuse for any of them for ignoring it now a year after its implementation.

“Once again, a developer cleared the mangroves with no, zero, planning permission,” he said. “The general idea that mangroves can be cleared with no consequences prevails, as does the cavalier attitude toward the law and the true value of the mangrove ecosystem. It is time for this to stop.”

CNS has since learned that there are no plans to develop this piece of land and that the landowner and the landscaper who removed the mangroves was trying to clear the site of debris and was unaware they required permission. He landscaper told CNS that when they received the DoE stop notice yesterday they did stop the work and that they are now going to do what they can to make good on their mistake under the direction of the DoE.

Keeley told CNS that anyone clearing mangroves is now being watched, and while developers may not care about what they are doing, the public does. “There is a greater awareness among Caymanians about the importance of mangroves and people are watching. The Mangrove Rangers will continue to monitor works for violations of the Species Conservation Plan,” he added.

For the 2021 General Elections, issues surrounding the environment and conservation are finally making it onto the campaign stage and the Unity government incumbents are being asked questions about excessive development and who truly benefits from it, but they have yet to come up with any answers.