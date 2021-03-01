Killer coral threat very serious

Appearance of SCTLD on susceptible species (Photo by Dr Karen Neely)

(CNS): The threat posed to local reefs by the still enigmatic Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD) is very serious, according to the director of the Department of Environment. Against the backdrop of climate change, other diseases, excessive coastal development and ocean pollution, this extremely contagious and deadly disease is advancing towards Seven Mile Beach, posing a significant challenge to the already stressed marine life.

“This disease present an immediate very high threat to local coral, even while issues like climate change are a bigger threat in general,” DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie told CNS. “Given the high mortality rate for some species, at the moment we are very concerned about this disease.”

While past conservation efforts here have helped local reefs to be more resilient, this lethal disease presents a new threat, and Ebanks-Petrie hopes that local watersports operators and divers will help to contain it.

At a meeting on Friday to appeal to the operators for help, the DoE director explained that while resources at the department remain stretched, if Cabinet gives them permission, they can redirect money allocated to them from the Environmental Protection Fund for other projects and use it for this latest problem.

Explaining to the representatives from the sector that the DoE does not control the fund, Ebanks-Petrie noted that the money has been used by government for other things, such as projects related to waste-management and to buy land as an eleventh hour counter to the massive loss of beach front property. Paying market value for land such as the property that was under threat at Smith Cove has left a big hole in the fund.

Ebanks-Petrie said she didn’t know how much money is currently in the fund, but given that it comes from a tax levied on tourists, right now it is not being replenished. Securing funding will present challenges for this important project, so all hands on deck are needed, she said.

To date, besides removing the coral killed by the disease and controlling the potential for spread and contamination via boats, divers and their gear, the main mitigation is an antibiotic paste, which has been found to be effective in other places where SCTLD has already spread.

The paste can be applied directly to the coral, so the DoE wants to train volunteer divers how to apply it and where, and then utilize their resources and staff, since many are currently under-employed in the absence of any tourists.

Asking them what they need to be able to help the DoE, Ebanks-Petrie stressed the goal of a managed and coordinated effort to target specific areas and make “a meaningful intervention” to prevent further advancement of the disease.

At the same time, the scientists are keen to know more about this disease as researchers have still not identified what is causing this coral killer and how it spreads.

What they do know, however, is that the mortality rate of SCTLD is extremely high, in some cases as much as 100% for some species. The disease appears to impact more than two dozen different species of coral, with certain types being infected more easily than others.

DoE experts are already seeing the trail of destruction and a decline in marine life at the reefs where the diseases has taken hold, and the arrival of algae in the areas where reefs are dying.