Impetus lost on plastic ban, recyling and reuse policies
(CNS): The political will to promote more reduction in the waste produced in the Cayman Islands, expand recycling, reuse or repurposing of materials and a ban on single-use plastic appears to have been lost over the last four years, as government officials admitted Friday that things had gone wrong or policies had never been pursued. The government has made no progress on any of the waste-management elements in the inverted pyramid, or waste management hierarchy, that it claims has shaped the policy over the last three and a half years since it began negotiations with Dart to build the waste-to-energy plant.
“There’s not been that much in that area, to be quite honest with you,” Richard Simms, the director of the Department of Environmental Health, said in regard to the government’s claimed policy in response to questions from CNS on Friday at a press briefing announcing the contract agreement with Dart. “But in the next couple of years we should be able to focus on the reduce, reuse,” he said, adding that sometime in the future, a centre will be created at the landfill site where people will be able to drop off things that they no longer want.
However, Simms said that in the short-term the DEH would not be focused on recycling systems at all but will be depending on the public’s efforts to both separate their own rubbish and carry what can be recycled to the limited drop-off points at supermarket sites. To take on a full recycling programme, he said, would require a public education campaign. “We are going to be looking at that,” he said but added that it was not going to happen “right now”.
Environmental Health Minister Dwayne Seymour explained that one of the reasons why there has been so little progress on reuse or recycling efforts was because a pilot project for kerbside recycling was thwarted when the DEH ordered the wrong trucks, as the arms to collect recycling were on the wrong side. He said the trucks were returned to the manufacturers but never replaced because they do not make trucks with arms on the left.
The minster said that although he was “gung-ho” about a single-use plastic ban, that had not moved forward because “COVID came” and he had concerns about supplies to replace plastics during the pandemic. He said it was not clear that people would have “things to carry items in” and he was not satisfied with the information he had received. “I wasn’t comfortable and I said we would try to revive this in September 2021,” he said.
Peter Ranger, the government’s project manager on the rollout of the entire new waste-management system, said there would be more opportunities in future for reuse and recycle, and as government continues to control waste collection, it can divert materials from the processing for burning into reuse or recycle. He said the collection of waste will not be subject to “the whims of a contract” where it may not be economical to recycle but where the government might choose to recycle over profit.
But government does not appear to be enthusiastic at all about any reduction, reuse or recycling of materials. Even garden waste will only be part of a limited composting project and most is expected to be burned in the WTE facility. Ranger said that the concept of composting “got really complex” over when and how it would be paid for in the contract, and said it needed to be phased in to ensure a demand for it.
Despite these clear shortcomings on the government’s professed adherence to the National Solid Waste Management Policy based on the inverted pyramid, Ranger said since 2016, government had followed the goals of finding a long-term waste-management solution and improve recycling. After four years, Ranger indicated that Cayman was now going to move from the bottom tier of the pyramid of dumping almost all of its waste towards burning most of it, which is the second tier on the pyramid and a long way from the top.
See the full briefing on CIGTV below:
Category: environmental health, Health
Ministers must be the most moron people on earth to order a truck in USA that they drive on right side! Order from UK!
Recycling is a waste of time as long as multi million dollar companies continue to churn it out abd dont care one ….
Get over it. Nice thought but wont work. simple
That waste hierarchy chart looks like the organizational chart at Dart.
CIG, You haven’t given a damn about the waste on every corner of this island over the past 100 years and now you expect everyone else to suddenly care? Lead by example. 1. Fine anyone caught littering on the roads. 2.implement a strict recycling policy and introduce colored bins for every household. 3. Remediate the Dump!. Then you can start blaming everyone else for waste issues.
Hello, this is the DEH Minister for the Cayman Islands calling. Do you sell trucks that pick up recycling?
Yes we do.
Good enough.
Our household has been recycling since the supermarket drop facilities where started – many years before that our attempts were rejected at the landfill and all our cleaned and sorted recyclables were dumped with everything else.
However, the attitude of DEH and by extension, CIG (not any specific Government but all), through Mr. Simms’ words is appalling and sad! In these times, when educated governments are continuing (some doubling down) to embrace methods to address pollution and climate change, our Government(s) say “not right now” to a simple, common sense initiative which many people want and would do, if only there were enough proper recycling facilities from home-to-dump!
I wonder if Mr. Simms felt stupid presenting such a dismal and backwards-thinking picture?
Yet, I don’t recall any candidate discussing their plans for recycling if they’re successful!!
Well, first off……how in the hell did he ever end up as Director of DEH with no related qualifications? He was a frigging cop. Then again, the Minister he reports to is even less qualified.
Government needs to stop shuffling people through departments that they have no background in! Have a succession plan and train people within the department to move up.
are condoms single use plastics?
No, single use rubbers!
Yes but it seems to be the only single use plastic no one uses but they should.
Yes unless you break one. Empty it out, swish a bit of peroxide and you’re good to go.
Seven years after DEH said they would get pollution monitors for the dump we still have not even ordered them. Then we order recycling trucks from the U.S. forgetting they drive on the right. This is a sad reflection on our “first class” civil service, but all too common
As for voluntary recycling this has mostly been ignored by the local population, the only people you see regularly at the supermarket sites are those who have been brought up on strict recycling regimes. I suggest Mr Seymour visits the U.K to see how efficient it is. Every householder has at least 5 cotainers for different sorts of waste and all are picked up kerbside.This results in a reduction of non recycled waste in excess of 50%.
If ever our waste programme is going to work it will need some real effort from our politicians and government offices, rather than excuses and delaying tactics. This is the real reason Dart were appointed as they can get things done and have proved it.
After Ivan DEH recruited a well-respected Canadian to head solid waste management. He was a renowned expert in recycling but what did they do? Ignored him. In 2006 the Minister responsible for the post-Ivan scrap metal clear up was sent a proposal that would not only shift the stuff but create a permanent metal recycling site on Grand Cayman. He ignored it. If that plan had been enacted the latest fire would never have happened. This is all down to ingrained local attitudes and to even vaguely suggest that there’s ever been any impetus on this is a joke.
2.14 The answer to your question is probably Dwayne Seymour I think he is the Dump Minister… which really suits him..
He need to go back to Kinder-garden school- What a stupid man
What has also been lost to some is that the island’s soon to be waste-to-energy provider is also one of the largest manufacturers of plastic and styrofoam products! Just curious what are the parent corp’s green plans regarding those products?
Ironic or fitting? Hmm…
As with many 20th century chemical company empires, they know they have a legacy environmental and medical debt that hasn’t been paid, buried in dumps worldwide, and one day the bill will come from lefty governments. That’s why there are dozens of nominee companies land banking the fortune in a variety of countries to hide it away. Cayman is only one of the obliging locales.
How do you order garbage trucks and not know that they were not fit for purpose in the Cayman Islands? Who was responsible?
2:14pm – No one of course! The cost of transporting the trucks both ways + the cost of the trucks, a portion of which was non-refundable, will be written off!
Further, no one will be accountable to ensure the refunded portion is returned to DEH/CIG/Cayman’s Public coffers!!
You’d think that would be a fairly important question to ask before spending millions of dollars… I suppose during a full moon they may work.
Fire their comfortable stupid tax wasters
The contractor dictating what the customer will do. Sounds like the tail wagged the dog to get this contract signed. 🙁
Stone age mentality.
Me build house, me drive car, me make garbage, me don’t care. That about sums it up.
You can’t make up the arms being on the wrong side problem. I’m curious as to why that’s a problem?
D.E.H orders wrong trucks with retrieve arms on wrong side of vehicle , vehicles in Cayman drive on the left side of the road.
Just like that…an important detail got missed
Intriguing….
Minor detail! Morons in charge!!
Easy fix, lets all drive on the right starting tomorrow
What words of wisdom! These politicians can not get anything done except a lot of hot air talk.
They should just come out and say – “Whatever Mr. Dart’s team says will be the way it will go”
Pretty sure Dart responded to an RFP, specifically requiring a WTE component. Where did it come from? Wait for it…the Government you elected, imagine!