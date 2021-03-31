Impetus lost on plastic ban, recyling and reuse policies

DEH Director Richard Simms at Friday’s press briefing



(CNS): The political will to promote more reduction in the waste produced in the Cayman Islands, expand recycling, reuse or repurposing of materials and a ban on single-use plastic appears to have been lost over the last four years, as government officials admitted Friday that things had gone wrong or policies had never been pursued. The government has made no progress on any of the waste-management elements in the inverted pyramid, or waste management hierarchy, that it claims has shaped the policy over the last three and a half years since it began negotiations with Dart to build the waste-to-energy plant.

“There’s not been that much in that area, to be quite honest with you,” Richard Simms, the director of the Department of Environmental Health, said in regard to the government’s claimed policy in response to questions from CNS on Friday at a press briefing announcing the contract agreement with Dart. “But in the next couple of years we should be able to focus on the reduce, reuse,” he said, adding that sometime in the future, a centre will be created at the landfill site where people will be able to drop off things that they no longer want.

However, Simms said that in the short-term the DEH would not be focused on recycling systems at all but will be depending on the public’s efforts to both separate their own rubbish and carry what can be recycled to the limited drop-off points at supermarket sites. To take on a full recycling programme, he said, would require a public education campaign. “We are going to be looking at that,” he said but added that it was not going to happen “right now”.

Environmental Health Minister Dwayne Seymour explained that one of the reasons why there has been so little progress on reuse or recycling efforts was because a pilot project for kerbside recycling was thwarted when the DEH ordered the wrong trucks, as the arms to collect recycling were on the wrong side. He said the trucks were returned to the manufacturers but never replaced because they do not make trucks with arms on the left.

The minster said that although he was “gung-ho” about a single-use plastic ban, that had not moved forward because “COVID came” and he had concerns about supplies to replace plastics during the pandemic. He said it was not clear that people would have “things to carry items in” and he was not satisfied with the information he had received. “I wasn’t comfortable and I said we would try to revive this in September 2021,” he said.

Peter Ranger, the government’s project manager on the rollout of the entire new waste-management system, said there would be more opportunities in future for reuse and recycle, and as government continues to control waste collection, it can divert materials from the processing for burning into reuse or recycle. He said the collection of waste will not be subject to “the whims of a contract” where it may not be economical to recycle but where the government might choose to recycle over profit.

But government does not appear to be enthusiastic at all about any reduction, reuse or recycling of materials. Even garden waste will only be part of a limited composting project and most is expected to be burned in the WTE facility. Ranger said that the concept of composting “got really complex” over when and how it would be paid for in the contract, and said it needed to be phased in to ensure a demand for it.

Despite these clear shortcomings on the government’s professed adherence to the National Solid Waste Management Policy based on the inverted pyramid, Ranger said since 2016, government had followed the goals of finding a long-term waste-management solution and improve recycling. After four years, Ranger indicated that Cayman was now going to move from the bottom tier of the pyramid of dumping almost all of its waste towards burning most of it, which is the second tier on the pyramid and a long way from the top.