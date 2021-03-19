Hundreds of shoes cleared from Little Cayman beaches

Photos by Ashanti Reid, UCCI student and PFC volunteer

(CNS): Volunteers collected hundreds of shoes from several beaches on Little Cayman and Owen Island this weekend during the latest Plastic Free Cayman clean-up event. More than 3,000lbs of garbage was cleared from three beaches by the 30 volunteers, and most of what they picked up was plastic, especially plastic slippers. The NGO, which is performing a critical function on a purely voluntary basis, teamed up with the Little Cayman District Committee of the National Trust, CCMI, the Department of Environment, the Southern Cross Club, Little C Tours and Protect Our Future to remove the one and a half tonnes of rubbish from Charles Bight and Mary’s Bay on Little Cayman and from Owen Island.

Much of the plastic that the volunteers are seeing during the clean ups have become micro-environments for various species. Bottle caps are homes for marine creatures and baby mangroves are growing through and around plastic bottles.

Plastic Free Cayman, which surveys the Sister Islands every year in an effort to track the amount of plastic pollution, said that the amount of trash found at each location was tremendous. “Mary’s Bay could easily be mistaken for a small landfill,” they noted.

PFC founder Claire Hughes continues to push for a National Clean-up campaign and plastic ban policy similar to those adopted by other Caribbean islands. “There may be new found hope with the upcoming government to address this issue,” she added.

Dejea Lyons from Protect Our Future, which regularly partners with Plastic Free Cayman, said that everyone has to stop being a part of the problem and start being a part of solution.

“If we just make simple changes, like using reusable bags when shopping or a bamboo toothbrush, we will stop being a part of the plastic epidemic,” she said. “Coming out and lending a hand in the monthly beach clean-ups is such a huge help. It has to be a collective effort.”

Ben Somerville, her colleague at the young activist organisation, said that seeing the garbage covering the coastline was heartbreaking.

“While it was clear that the vast majority of this garbage wasn’t from locals but was from neighbouring islands and brought to shore by the ocean… the amount of plastic pollution on this island made it clear that change must occur immediately,” he said. “If an island as small as Little Cayman is harbouring hundreds of thousands of pounds of waste on their beaches, the plastic epidemic is an issue larger than most can comprehend.”

Somerville said this should be a call to action for the community and government. “The use of plastics must come to an end,” he said. “If one of the most untouched and natural places on the planet has been impacted so severely, it should be clear that plastics must be banned immediately in the Cayman Islands, and we must begin to rely on alternative products.”

Amber Ebanks, another student volunteer with Protect Our Future, pointed out that plastic is not the only problem fuelled by consumption. “From grocery shopping to purchasing single use items, this trip has demonstrated and shown me just how much of a problem it is and how it has affected our islands and our marine ecosystems. It’s time we reconsider the impacts of our waste,” she added.