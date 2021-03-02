Four development deals still secret
(CNS): Government signed at least four non-disclosure agreements with developers for major projects over the last administration in which duty or fees have been waived. But voters will not get to see what revenue has been forfeited, for what reason and who benefits, at least not before the elections. CNS made a freedom of information request nearly six months ago for the details of all government development deals and has been told it cannot see one word of these four secret agreements.
While CNS has succeeded in lifting the lid on some developments and exposing the extent of the public purse losses for some projects, the details of those benefiting from the tax-breaks has not always been clear.
And there are at least four projects where government has signed deals to prevent the public from ever knowing the extent of the giveaways.
While the auditor general and the information commissioner, now the ombudsman’s office, have all said that government should avoid secret contracts when giving away public money, it has nevertheless persisted in keeping a lid on who gets what waivers on certain deals.
CNS has appealed the refusals and the ombudsman has now accepted that appeal. But given the legalities relating to the agreements, it may be very difficult for us to get to see anything more than the most basic information.
Development has been a key part of the last few administrations, with politicians courting developers to secure inward investment. Premier Alden McLaughlin has also made it a central part of the campaign platform for the coalition, but there is a growing public backlash against uncontrolled development for a multitude of reasons.
Environmental issues are at the forefront of concerns about the pace and type of development that has been happening in Cayman over the last two decades. Coastal development is now visibly taking a massive toll on the beach and the marine environment. But there are also economic concerns, as people increasingly question exactly who does this endless development benefit, especially when it is putting pressure on poorly funded local infrastructure. Many Caymanians see no direct or even indirect benefits, especially when government is giving away the fees.
Samuel Jackson, who is running for office in a head to head fight against McLaughlin, has been called the ‘developers’ rep’ but he has rejected that label. Jackson believes that Cayman has to completely rethink its so-called development dependency.
“How can we be dependent on development when we are giving away the very revenue that we are suppose to earn from it,” he recently told CNS. “We are like a drug addict who is giving away his drugs.”
With the removal of infrastructure fees and contributions and the constant major waivers on huge projects, Cayman is no longer befitting from development, which is putting unsustainable pressure on infrastructure, he said.
Johann Moxam, his political ally in the 2021 race, also raised his concerns about the secrecy of the deals. Moxam, who is challenging Joey Hew, the current planning minister, for his George Town North seat, said this refusal to release the details of these deals was another example of mismanagement and poor governance.
“How can we trust a minister who has no interest in the principles of transparency and does not believe government should be held accountable,” he told CNS on hearing about the battle for the deals.
“They have always operated in the darkness,” Moxam said, adding that the current PPM-led administration simply does not believe that the people need to know. “Governments should not be allowed to give away future public revenues and then not explain the reasons. They should not be withholding details about the management of public money. The people deserve and should be able to get reasonable answers to questions about these deals.”
Moxam said there are no national security implications so why should these deals be secret when they are purely commercial. “So it begs the question, what else are they hiding from the people.”
The issue of development and what is seen as the push towards endless growth will be a major point of contention between the sides that are emerging in this campaign. On the one hand there is the PPM-led coalition and Bush’s West Bay team, both of which are largely in favour of continuing to court developers.
On the other is the emerging alliances, such as the Bodden Town trio led by Wayne Panton and the line-up between the younger team coalescing around Moxam, that want to see a a new approach to development that must be part of a wider national plan.
and yet on the same CNS opening webpage, 7th story down ‘Killer Coral Threat Very Serious.
I just don’t get it, do you ****wit developers & $glutton MP’s have your heads so far up your ***** that even considering the possibility of your contribution to global warming & climate change is invalid as long as there’s teak chairs on a tower block balcony overlooking the broad spectrum of developmental devastation. Irresponsible? – hardly, it’s a great deal more removed from common humanity than that
But how do these developers benefit the community in general? Do they train Caymanians? What do they give back? Sponsor sports teams (that’s petty cash to them)? What I think government needs them to do and I wish our future MP’s would put into legislation is for this developers contribute to affordable housing. What is a few thousands when they rake millions!
they only benefit contractors, local companies from whom the builders are forced to materials and foreign labour (mainly employer of Jamaican construction workers)….those are the only people to benefit. Govt is scared of both groups, the big developers and work permit holders, Jamaicans
Yet try to get a stamp duty waiver from the like of the current minister Roy. He doesn’t know poverty or struggle so he is pro big money. How is it the ones who can afford to build these multi million dollar projects get the ease and we have to live in our parents house to no end! They are disgusting in how they revile their “own people”. Caymanians better start voting for some poor people who have tasted struggle and not the city slickers and their brood of vipers!
Patawan the preacher!
Anyone remember that song ‘Big Yellow Taxi’? … “paved Paradise and put up a parking lot”, well, that’s what’s happening here and we must all do our part in trying to save the environment for future generations. I look around and all I see are large swaths of land/shoreline being cleared with no thought to the trees/mangroves that provide shade, protection from storms, home to wildlife, collection of moisture etc. etc. It is one of major concern, because all of this development requires an infrastructure and Cayman is just not prepared for it. I can’t even leave my house in BT before 9 in the morning unless I want to sit in traffic for an hour (if it’s not raining) for what normally would take me 20 minutes to get to town. Afternoon traffic just as bad if not worse. All those cars at a standstill creating another environmental problem with their exhaust fumes. So many trucks and heavy machinery on the roads. Beach erosion. Lord have mercy! How could such a small Island have so many problems? Elections are coming and we need representatives who will face the existing problems instead of creating new ones.
When governments are giving away the people’s money there should be No Non Disclosure agreements.
In fact, the NDAs should be illegal and the persons signing any of these should go straight to jail.
So, let’s see who really benefits from all this.
Funder/developer ABC buys or finances two new 20 room mega condo units and a 12 storey hotel called Paradise. After construction (with usual government duty free breaks) he decides to sell one condo unit to Funder/Corporation (F/C) XYZ, and the hotel two years later to Funder/Corporation (F/C) HIJ. Next year F/C sells to F/C LMN, who into turn resells 6 months later to F/C EFG….and so on and so in and so on….each time there’s a sale the prices go up and the F/C makes a killing. Hence the prices of all real estate continue to rise and the billionaires rub their hands gleefully as their assets continue to rise in value.
Meanwhile Hotel Paradise continues to block book 90% of its rooms to a variety of overseas corporations for their employees – usually by the floor – although none of the corporation’s employees are ever seen during the booking times…but the tax write offs are huge…
If these are such great deals for the public why are they kept secret?
Usual trickle up economics…
As&&HOLES !!! They alway pave the way for the Rich but the poor single mother can’t get a break on baby pampers or that elderly Caymanian who built this country had duties placed on their adult diapers /bed pad etc. and forced to pay full price even on discounted prices (meaning if these diapers were purchased on a discounted price Customs charge you on the original price). This action is a direct attack on the most vulnerable in our communities the elderly, sick and handicapped, but MIllions $$$ given as concessions to the RICH… Vote them all out!! The most honest politician on today’s ticket is ELVIS MCKEEVA at least we known what he stands for and I fully believe he would be more for ALLCaymanians and not like this bunch only for their own pockets. For transparency and A fair chance for the poor and forgotten I wish we could all vote for ELVIS. No weed no Vote!! 2021 let’s stand up and speak out with our “X” VOTE EVERYONE OF THEM OUT from CAYMAN BRAC TO WEST BAY!! Please wake up CAYMAN ISLANDS LETS TAKE IT BACK
You have no idea what you’re talking about.
Those new owners only paid 1/54th of the land value NOT the value of the units under the current pre construction stamp duty waiver that has been defunding our revenue for years.
We have been losing revenue in multiple avenues with all these developments for ages now while providing the infrastructure for them from the public purse.
The stamp duty waiver will thankfully be closing June 30 2021 …maybe you’ve seen all the developments pushing marketing to sell before Jhne 30th???. Now you know what that’s about. But I expect this current govt, if they get back in, will simply double down on other concessions to keep the developers happy and their pockets lined.
These shit straps who claim to be elected leaders and shroud their business dealings in secrecy are all Lodge.
My question is why the hell do they keep getting elected?
Who is responsible for foisting such garbage upon the people?
There needs to be an additional box to tick on the ballot.
No one. The system sucks.
Sugar cost it any way, it’s still a public purse give away. I don’t believe for a minute that 99% of these developments wouldn’t have gone ahead anyway without the ‘tax’ breaks. Besides, if they are so above board, why were non disclosure agreements needed?
People have to realize that irrespective of the down fall of the P.P.M – there are still some good and sincere persons in the present Government –
The only problem I have with the above persons – they don’t have the “BALLS” to stand up to Alden and do what is Right for the people of the Cayman Islands
Oh! by the way the above goes for McKeeva’s Previous Governments as well.
Politics is supposed to be one of the oldest PROFFESSIONS and I have finally come to realize that it bears a close resemeblance to the first one
This has nothing to do with sex – But boy over the years the People of these islands sure got screwed =
Come on folks let’s stop voting on Personalities and vote for Candidates that can make a positive change in the lives of everyone that call these islands Home
Dexter L Ebanks
Does not surprise me. This is this PPM-Unity government’s modus operandi.
Keeping issues in private, while omitting to telling the public what the true story really is.
Only thing is that some of know certain things this government does not think we know.
Let’s see if they come clean or whether exposing them will be necessary.
Trust me, it will be better for them to come clean instead of it being disclosed.
I’m still upset about the Beach Bay development which, against DOE recommendations will extend over turtle nesting sites and likely reflect waves and sand, washing out the beach during storms. We need environmental concern to be represented in the CPA and in Parliament. That project is a prime example.
concession are part of the deal…cyaman benefits in the long run.
but it should be all open book and above board.
The PPM slogan should say Better Future For The Rich.
They are giving our country away. Vote them all out!!
50 storey building coming to Seven Mile Beach Corridor next year.
LMAO to y’all downvoting. Like it or don’t, that won’t stop it from happening.
Power/fiber optics/phone infrastructure etc. has already been set up.
I promise you, it IS coming. And sooner than you think.
How would you know?
Developer pay offs have been made so must remain a state secret.
Developers rule.
Where is the Auditor General report?
Where is RCIPS Financial Crime Unit?
Where are the audits of accounts and corporate entities for all relevant Politically Exposed Persons, Politicians, Public Officers and those entities that have secured contracts for services as a result of these projects and lucrative Development Agreements?
If every thing is legitimate there should be nothing to hide. The lack of transparency is appalling yet defines the modus operandi of the current government and the ad hoc politicized decision making process of the current Minister of Infrastructure, Planning & Commerce.
When all else is in doubt the simple solution is for the relevant authorities to follow the money….
CAYMAN DESERVES BETTER
Best regards
Johann Moxam
“…when giving away public money”. CNS, that is such a misleading statement. These are construction waivers on developments, not payments to developers from the public purse.
Take Watermark for example, which was granted some duty waivers on construction of around $8 million, as an incentive to partially de-risk a several hundred million dollar development. However, on completion, new owners will be paying around $26 million in stamp duty to the government (average $6.5 million purchase price per unit, times 54 units, times 7.5%). And each time a unit resells after completion, the government will get around $500K per unit in duty (several million dollars a year).
Add to the duty coffers the duty on the millions of dollars spent to furnish all the units by the owners.
This is called smart economic stimulus, not a public giveaway.
9:34, So should the general public not have a right before an election, to know about 4 major developments that will impact so many people on Grand Cayman?
Whatever happened to transparency?
i think you miss the points. If watermark wasn’t built by the developer due to an $8M giveaway, there are multiple developers who would have done so. Hence the term Giveaway.
also, the need for transparency and a true dev plan has never been greater.
Why should the developer be given any waiver at all? The people who can afford a $26MILLION condo can afford the stamp duty.
No amount of $ will be worth the loss of the most precious commodity this island has – it’s crystal clear beaches. SMB will very soon look like Miami, with no public access except for those who can afford a $20m price tag. This government has sold it’s sole to the highest bidder. Disgusting on every level.
at a 6.5 million purchase price per unit where is this risk you speak of?
These developers are printing money and taking concessions on top of it. Are you telling me they wouldn’t build these condos unless they could get a concession?
If these are good deals for both the developer and the country, then there is no need for secrecy.
Except the first sale usually doesn’t pay stamp tax and there are few aftermarket sales. Plus you would get these things anyway. No responsible project needs a duty waiver.
New owners buy pre construction which is only a fraction of stamp duty revenue that you seem to think is being collected. Point being, avoid commenting on things you dont understand.
This really started in earnest with Norm Klein’s Dart-CIG NRA Agreement, reluctantly published, and the other subsequent developers can now point to the jaw-dropping content and argue that something free must be given away to them as a fair leveling inducement. It’s almost as though the public has never read these materials. It’s all in there, and we can see it. DART developments were given duty waivers in 2016 that don’t expire until 2039, and watch that deadline be extended by way of some other deal. Not a dime in duty will be contributed back to the public purse, even while CIG gifted-away prime Public-owned Crown lands. The waivers extend to building materials, furniture, maintenance equipment, and waivers on re-sale stamp duties. Not only that, but extraordinary self-administrative latitudes were given to self-police their own properties. Meanwhile, years later, we have abandoned buildings and two tunnels to nowhere that were approved without a development plan, and nobody has been investigated/arrested/charged for okaying those! They are still getting stuff approved despite non-performance in so many areas. That’s not smart, or stimulating.
But should still be public, why all the secrecy?
9:34 That EXCEEDS the COMPREHENSION of the AVERAGE JOE!
I agree, but why the secrecy?
Sounds likes DART’s PR Team.
That leads me to the question- who supplies the fit outs like the kitchen and who has an interest in a local business that supplies luxury kitchens (and I don’t mean alt)
Did Fraser Wellon really need CI$8M in waivers from the Government? would he have not built Watermark if he wasn’t getting the CI$8M from Government?
Your numbers on stamp duty are way off as these are linked contracts which stamp duty is paid on land value only. There is still no way to track these customs duties. Many developers bring in materials, place them on the site where they get discounts and soon after move them to another site. Nobody seems to keep track of anything..Even Roy McTaggart could give an answer in this area.
There is no way for you, Joey or anyone else to explain these things away.
These secret deals need to stop. The economy and the Developers do not need that kind of help right now. Funds should be focused to help the smaller companies and developers to grow their business not to someone to make extra profit and
IF that were true they would make the deals public.
Okay 9:34 I can accept your arithmetic, but why the secrecy if it all comes down to making CIG richer? What lurks in the background
Absolutely not a misleading statement. The developers are already making huge profits with or without waivers. That 8 million is staying in their pockets (or going into the politicians pockets maybe?) instead of coming into the public purse.
Concessions represent straight profits for the developers before a brick is laid
100% incorrect
“$8 million …[on]… a several hundred million dollar development”.
a) Still a give-away (so CNS not misleading).
b) But easily defensible, as you did. (Which I take was your point.)
c) Making the secrecy on other agreements more suspect.
The stamp duty would still be paid by the purchaser without this stimulus. The concession goes straight to profit. A hotel is different because there are ongoing room taxes and greater overall local spending by its guests. In comparison, luxury condos generate relatively nominal ongoing revenue.
Yes, that might be true but there is also a huge additional burden on infrastructure caused by these developments. Those are paid for by the public purse.
Give the developers waivers if you must but they should also be subject to planning gain.
There can be no clearer example of where contributions should have been sought than with Hurleys Roundabout.
We have Harbour Walk, Periwinkle, Arvia and Indigo Bay all feeding into to the biggest traffic bottleneck on the island.
Surely, those developers should have been made to contribute to the public works that are undoubtedly going to be required to remedy the horrific traffic chaos that’s about to ensue?
But this government are too busy lining pockets to give a damn about the quality of life of those living in easterly districts.