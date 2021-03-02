Four development deals still secret

(CNS): Government signed at least four non-disclosure agreements with developers for major projects over the last administration in which duty or fees have been waived. But voters will not get to see what revenue has been forfeited, for what reason and who benefits, at least not before the elections. CNS made a freedom of information request nearly six months ago for the details of all government development deals and has been told it cannot see one word of these four secret agreements.

While CNS has succeeded in lifting the lid on some developments and exposing the extent of the public purse losses for some projects, the details of those benefiting from the tax-breaks has not always been clear.

And there are at least four projects where government has signed deals to prevent the public from ever knowing the extent of the giveaways.

While the auditor general and the information commissioner, now the ombudsman’s office, have all said that government should avoid secret contracts when giving away public money, it has nevertheless persisted in keeping a lid on who gets what waivers on certain deals.

CNS has appealed the refusals and the ombudsman has now accepted that appeal. But given the legalities relating to the agreements, it may be very difficult for us to get to see anything more than the most basic information.

Development has been a key part of the last few administrations, with politicians courting developers to secure inward investment. Premier Alden McLaughlin has also made it a central part of the campaign platform for the coalition, but there is a growing public backlash against uncontrolled development for a multitude of reasons.

Environmental issues are at the forefront of concerns about the pace and type of development that has been happening in Cayman over the last two decades. Coastal development is now visibly taking a massive toll on the beach and the marine environment. But there are also economic concerns, as people increasingly question exactly who does this endless development benefit, especially when it is putting pressure on poorly funded local infrastructure. Many Caymanians see no direct or even indirect benefits, especially when government is giving away the fees.

Samuel Jackson, who is running for office in a head to head fight against McLaughlin, has been called the ‘developers’ rep’ but he has rejected that label. Jackson believes that Cayman has to completely rethink its so-called development dependency.

“How can we be dependent on development when we are giving away the very revenue that we are suppose to earn from it,” he recently told CNS. “We are like a drug addict who is giving away his drugs.”

With the removal of infrastructure fees and contributions and the constant major waivers on huge projects, Cayman is no longer befitting from development, which is putting unsustainable pressure on infrastructure, he said.

Johann Moxam, his political ally in the 2021 race, also raised his concerns about the secrecy of the deals. Moxam, who is challenging Joey Hew, the current planning minister, for his George Town North seat, said this refusal to release the details of these deals was another example of mismanagement and poor governance.

“How can we trust a minister who has no interest in the principles of transparency and does not believe government should be held accountable,” he told CNS on hearing about the battle for the deals.

“They have always operated in the darkness,” Moxam said, adding that the current PPM-led administration simply does not believe that the people need to know. “Governments should not be allowed to give away future public revenues and then not explain the reasons. They should not be withholding details about the management of public money. The people deserve and should be able to get reasonable answers to questions about these deals.”

Moxam said there are no national security implications so why should these deals be secret when they are purely commercial. “So it begs the question, what else are they hiding from the people.”

The issue of development and what is seen as the push towards endless growth will be a major point of contention between the sides that are emerging in this campaign. On the one hand there is the PPM-led coalition and Bush’s West Bay team, both of which are largely in favour of continuing to court developers.

On the other is the emerging alliances, such as the Bodden Town trio led by Wayne Panton and the line-up between the younger team coalescing around Moxam, that want to see a a new approach to development that must be part of a wider national plan.