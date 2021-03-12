Fire service tackling brush fire in Windsor Park

Brush fire in Windsor Park on Friday, 12 March

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Fire Service was on scene at a large brush fire in the Windsor Park area of George Town on Friday afternoon. Residents and businesses in the area have been advised to close all windows if they are impacted by smoke. The blaze has also affected the inter-school sports day at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex which along with the UCCI campus has now been evacuated. Check back for more on the fire which was still burning at the time of posting.