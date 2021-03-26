Fire crews work on deep-seated fires amid scrap metal

(CNS): Fire-fighters were still on site at the dump Friday morning after a night-long battle to control and contain the blaze in the scrap metal section that ignited yesterday morning. Teams were still excavating and extinguishing deep-seated fires, but officials said the situation was much-improved. Cayman Islands Fire Service crews worked tirelessly alongside the Department of Environmental Health staff over the last 24 hours using safe systems of work and effective monitoring to safely deal with the hazardous blaze, according to a GIS release. Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker said he was proud of the professionalism and dedication of his colleagues, who worked hard to put out the large and challenging fire.

“Our work with partner agencies has been fantastic and together we have minimised the impact from the fire on residents and businesses in the landfill area,” he said. “No injuries have been reported, which is down to our focus on deploying crews using safe systems of work with effective incident command procedures.”

A second excavator will be used today to help with the excavating and damping down operations, which will continue throughout today to minimise the chance of any re-ignition.

The government is scheduled to hold a press briefing at 2:00pm today, Friday, in order to announce “an update” on the government’s very slow progress on the proposed national waste-management plans.

It is more than four years since a consortium led by Dart’s general contractor, DECCO, was selected as the preferred bidder to tackle the dump situation and build a waste-to-energy facility, but no full agreement has been signed. At the beginning of this year the developer began capping Mount Trashmore but the proposed focus on reduce, reuse, recycle as well as composting has never materialised and there is as yet no news on the status of the WTE facility.

But with less than three weeks before Cayman goes to the polls, the government is planning an announcement.