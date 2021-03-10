Financial court gets new full time judge

David Doyle

(CNS): A new full-time judge has been appointed to the financial services division of the Grand Court. David Doyle (60) will be coming to Cayman this summer after many years working in the legal profession in the UK’s crown dependencies. His most recent job was as an advocate in the Isle of Man but he has also served as a Judge of Appeal for Jersey and Guernsey. Doyle joins the bench after an open recruitment process by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission. He was one of three people interviewed and then recommended to the governor for selection.

Governor Martyn Roper supported the choice for what he said was an integral part of the Grand Court which required a high level of expertise for the complex litigation that arises out of the financial industry.

Chief Justice Anthony Smellie said Doyle was committed to the development of the law and administration of justice in financial services. “His extensive understanding of relevant local, regional, and international legislation coupled with his wide-ranging experiences hearing financial services matters in the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands will enhance the ability of the Grand Court to continue advance the administration of justice in the financial services sector,” he said. “I am very pleased to be welcoming him as a colleague and member of our judiciary.”

The financial, civil and family divisions of the court are creatively well served with permanent judges working cases. But the criminal division in the Grand Court still has just one full time judge dealing with criminal matters. Justice Cheryll Richards is the only full time judge based in Cayman. She is supported by a group of part-time judges from overseas, including the UK and Jamaica.







