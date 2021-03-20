Fatal crash near blowholes in East End

East End crash 20 March 2021

(CNS): The male driver of a Jeep Wrangler died following a crash early Saturday morning in East End. The single-vehicle collision happened around 2.35am on Seaview Road, in the vicinity of the blowholes, as the jeep was reportedly travelling westbound and ran over the guard railing and into the water. The RCIPS said in a release that one occupant of the vehicle was recovered by officers from the Cayman Islands Fire Service and was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

The police said that no other person has been recovered from this collision and no one else has been reported being involved or injured.

The roadway has been closed to the public since the arrival of emergency services to accommodate on-scene investigations and remain closed at this time, police said at around 9:30am Saturday. Drivers are being asked to avoid this area and the RCIPS apologised for any inconveniences this road closure may have caused.

This is the second person killed on the roads of Grand Cayman this year. Shayne Anthony Ewart (24) from West Bay was killed in January.



This fatal collision is being investigated by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit and anyone with information is encouraged to call 649-6254 or the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website.