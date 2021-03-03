Fall victim was retired British cop

Nicholas Keane

(CNS): The RCIPS has confirmed that the man who fell from a balcony at a storage facility in George Town last week was Nicholas John Keane (63), a retired police officer from the West Midlands. Keane had been visiting the Cayman Islands on a long-term stay since December 2020, the police stated in a release. The RCIPS said investigations into the incident continue.

The Department of Labour’s health and safety team are also working with police to establish what happened at the warehouse on Ashgo Street. No arrests has been made in relation to this incident, in which Keane fell from the second floor on Wednesday, 24 February, at around 5pm.