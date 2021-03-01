Ex-DoT deputy to ‘drive trust’ in government

Oneisha Richards-Scotland

(CNS): Oneisha Richards-Scotland, a former deputy director of marketing and promotions at the Department of Tourism, has been appointed to the governments top communication job to “drive public trust and engagement in government priorities”. Richards-Scotland was seconded to the Cabinet Office in November 2019 and will take over her new role there in May when Dee Cotgrove, who currently holds the post, returns to Britain.

Officials said in this top position Richards-Scotland will serve as head of the Department of Communications within the Cabinet Office and manage the Cayman Islands Government’s reputation, ensure audience engagement and direct the continuous improvement of public service communications.

Cotgrove, who was reportedly brought in from the UK to help shape up government’s communication issues, said that Richards-Scotland had played an active role in transforming the communications profession and keeping the community informed and safe. “I am delighted to hand over to such a stellar successor,” she added.

In a press release, officials said that Scotland, who was appointed after a competitive recruitment process, had already been working on government communications in support of the Cayman Islands Government 5-year Strategic Plan, working on its rebranding, and led aspects of COVID-19 communications.

Richards-Scotland has over 20 years of experience in marketing and communications in the public and private sectors and has a Master of Science in Marketing and E-business, officials said.

When she takes over the job she will assume responsibility for the Department of Communications which includes Government Information Services, Strategic Communications and Internal Communications, while also serving as Head of the Communication Profession for Government.

“Effective and modern communications are an integral part of today’s public service,” said Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose. “I am therefore pleased that Oneisha is joining our senior leadership team in such a strategic role. The knowledge and winning attitude she brings to our team will continue to build on the communications transformation we have begun within the civil service.”

Richards-Scotland said she was excited about the focus government has placed on delivering innovative, effective communication to ensure the public is engaged and informed on government activities, while continuing to build the Cayman Islands’ reputation.

“I look forward to further developing the communications profession through a strategic approach and cross governmental teamwork, she added.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said it was a privilege to see the journey to being a World Class Civil Service at work. “The appointment of Mrs Richards-Scotland as Director of Communications demonstrates once again the talent we have cultivated within the service and that our succession planning is working,” he added.