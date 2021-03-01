Election observers to monitor remotely

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper has told CNS that discussions are underway with the Elections Office about how Cayman can have its own independent observers on the ground for the April elections, since as the COVID-19 pandemic means that overseas observers will not be coming. The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK Branch (CPA UK) will conduct virtual observation and provide a report after the elections, but Roper said he recognised that this might not be enough.

