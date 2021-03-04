East-West road work begins in run-up to elections

NRA works on East-West Arterial extension

(CNS): Work on the next section of the long awaited East-West Arterial extension started this week, just six weeks out from the General Elections. The NRA will be constructing a roundabout at the Hirst Road junction, where the bypass currently ends, and extending the road to east of Woodland Drive, and then south to towards Shamrock Road east of Breadfruit Drive and across from Agricola Drive, officials have said.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said in April 2019, almost two years ago, that this highway was going to be fast tracked.

Speaking about it this week, Infrastructure Minister Joey Hew, who has responsibility for the National Roads Authority, said that after years of planning and working with the National Conservation Council (NCC), some progress has been made and that following this first phase of the new project, the road would be extended into the heart of Bodden Town.

“In phase two, we are working with the NCC to be able to continue the road right into the Look Out Gardens area,” he said. “We are mindful that there are environmental issues that we have to overcome, but we are optimistic that we will be able to work together to mitigate any environmental concerns that they have as we try to find a balance between critical infrastructure and our natural environment.”

The environmental issues are significant. The road is gazetted through the Central Wetlands and mangroves resources that play a significant role in supporting the islands’ ecosystems, as well as directly providing habitat for a range of important and endangered flora and fauna.

But under pressure from a growing population and the ever-increasing number of cars on the road, the minister said he hoped that the NCC would permit more road to be built.

“This is a matter that affects the lives of so many people in the Eastern Districts, and so we hope that NCC will allow the construction of phase two of the road in the coming months,” he said.

Although members of the government have stated on a number of occasions that roads are not the solution to Cayman’s traffic woes, the government has failed to get to grips with a national transport system. In the premier’s 2020 New Year’s Message, he promised to start tackling the traffic problems, but the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic effectively placed the government’s policy agenda on hold.

However, the pressure to build roads has raised concerns for local environmentalist and the question of improved public transport versus more roads is likely to be a significant election campaign issue.

The East-West Arterial extension is not the only project that the NRA is currently working on. Other projects include the Godfrey Nixon Way extension, Shamrock Road widening, King’s Connector and the Airport Connector Roads.