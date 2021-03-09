East End candidates let down LGBT community

Chamber CEO Wil Pineau moderates the East End Forum

(CNS): Not one of the candidates running for office in East End gave even the slightest hint of support to members of the LGBT community on Monday during the first of the Chamber of Commerce Candidates Forums. When asked about the Civil Partnership Law, the candidates gave answers implying that gay people were evil and had no entitlement to rights. The incumbent, Arden McLean, gave an answer that was difficult to follow while his challengers displayed clear prejudice, despite claiming the were not judging people.