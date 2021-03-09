E-W Road poses major flood and eco-threats
(CNS): An environmental impact assessment on the East-West Arterial is critical, according to information revealed in a scoping document by the Department of Environment. Government’s plan to build the road from Woodland Drive to Lookout Gardens poses a major flood risk for residents, threatens the very future of the Central Mangrove Wetlands and, in turn, the North Sound.
Although Infrastructure Minister Joey Hew wants the National Conservation Council to just green light that phase, he has been told that an EIA is essential. Government had been advised since 2005 that building the East-West Arterial beyond Woodland Drive will likely require an EIA.
The road poses significant environmental challenges, including the risk of serious flooding of surrounding residential areas, threats to the freshwater lens and Grand Cayman’s entire ecosystem. But government has taken no steps to begin the process, despite information it has received from its technical experts at the DoE.
The road continues to be controversial because the route was gazetted before any consideration had been given to the massive environmental damage it will cause. In 2016 the DoE recommended, and the NCC formally confirmed the need for, an EIA because the route poses serious challenges and may even need to be redirected.
But despite the clear direction, no effort has been made to plan for an EIA. Even when private sector developers were proposing to finance the road in order to link a stalled golf-course project and all parties, including the premier, acknowledge the need for this EIA, no work towards that end was advanced.
In 2019, when government made the decision to finance the stretch of road between Hirst Road and Woodland Drive itself, it still made no effort to progress the necessary EIA, even though the DoE had stated again that the part of the extension located in primary habitat would potentially have significant adverse impacts on flooding and drainage.
The DoE agreed last year that an EIA for the stretch of road that the National Roads Authority has now started to Woodland Drive would not be necessary, largely because this stretch of the road crosses already developed land. However, the DoE said the NRA will still need to consider the very real flooding threats and address those in the engineering.
In a memo in December 2019, the DoE experts said that there may be adverse impacts on flooding due to the construction of the Savannah bypass.
“We strongly recommend that the road should be informed by an appropriate engineering design which ensures that the road does not flood properties within the existing Frank Hall Homes subdivision immediately west of the proposed road corridor,” they warned.
Since 2005, the technical experts have said on numerous occasions that the real difficulties lie beyond Woodland Drive. The flooding risk for the next stretch to Lookout Gardens will be far greater than the one posed on the current phase. Then there are a catalogue of serious environmental threats that have to be carefully considered and should form part of a public consultation.
The DoE produced a scoping opinion in October 2019 for the NCC outlining some of the very obvious concerns about the road that are clear even before any detailed environmental assessment work has been done.
The proposed road, the DoE found, could act as a damn. Experts believe that the Central Mangrove Wetland will be deprived of water, fundamentally disrupting the unique ecosystem. The damning effect will then cause the water that no longer flows to the mangroves flood the areas to the south of the road, damaging other environments as well as people’s homes.
“An EIA is required to investigate these effects so that they can appropriately be avoided, minimized or mitigated,” the DoE said in the scoping opinion.
Making it clear that the EIA is imperative, the department said there is an increased risk of flooding to homes in the areas of Newlands, Savannah, Wil T Drive and Lookout Gardens. At the same time, the opinion outlines the problems a decrease in water going to the Central Mangrove Wetland, the ecological heart of Grand Cayman, will have. The experts warned that it is likely to pose significant consequences for the health of the wider environment, including the North Sound, which is directly linked to the wetland.
In addition, there would likely be a negative impact on the Lower Valley freshwater lens that would also need to be examined as part of a full EIA, the DoE said.
Both Premier Alden McLaughlin and Minister Hew have both on occasions implied that the delay on this road is the fault of the NCC. Yet both men and government officials have been fully aware that this road must be the subject of an EIA to avoid the risk of flooding out a significant number of homes and destroying the most critical part of Cayman’s natural environment, which could have a disastrous ecological impact across the entire island.
But to date nothing has been progressed on the EIA and the DoE said that it has not been directed to draw up terms of reference.
CNS requested details about the situation regarding the EIA following the announcement this week that government has begun work on the Savannah bypass and still wants to press on with the additional phase to Lookout Gardens without an EIA.
The DoE released the technical documents on request but noted that it would need to check for other related documents under the FOI law before it could releases them all. But officials said they would do so as soon as they could.
The issues of roads and development in general are playing an important part in this election. Once seen as an election winner, building roads is no longer the vote-getter it once was. Residents are becoming increasingly aware that the country cannot asphalt its way out of the current traffic problems and that investing in public transport may be far more beneficial.
Voters are also becoming increasingly knowledgeable about the environment and recognising its intrinsic value. They are also aware of the interconnection between ecosystems, the importance of carbon sequestering, the protections mangroves offer against sea-level rise and how the central wetland fuels other habitat, including our marine environment.
EIAs present an important opportunity for public consultation, and given the consequences of building out the East-West Arterial extension, the public consultation as well as the technical work will play a key part in informing the next government’s decision about the future of this road and whether it will provide a solution or compound the problem.
Category: development, Local News
Well the so called Bodden Town bypass constructed to allow the development of Lookout Gardens has resulted in flooding in parts of Bodden Town that never had them in the past because of the drainage of water so all these developments like Frank Hall homes will just join the rest of us in our misery. Only if we are in the gated communities nowadays…mostly in West Bay.. do we escape these problems and very few real Caymanians live in such places.
More roads that lead to 1 lane roads ARE NOT WORKING.
The Lower Valley freshwater lens does not even meet the Water Authority’s criteria for treated sewage. Overdevelopment and non existent oversight of deep disposal septic well drilling and construction have turned it into a cesspool. Just like other vulnerable natural resources in Cayman, they are left to be stripped, exploited and destroyed. These dollar chasers have not protected what is precious, they have stumbled and failed to make the first step towards a sustainable future for these islands. Now Joey is especially receptive of all development plans even if they involve destroying the last vestige of natural habit that remains. Most of our resident population doesn’t care and if they do they only see what’s above the ground and water.
When it comes to the ocean and getting rid of mangroves along the shoreline and preoper building setbacks (insert Balboa Beach anmd Kel Thompson here) I totally agree with DoE. But when it comes to building a road through a swamp I think the threats are less extreme. Likely the only real problem is the flooding issue if houses are nearby and that isn’t a DoE issue. This road needs to be built and there will always be naysayers but I think that when it is built, as with with many other infrastructure projects, we will find that the sky isn’t falling on us afterall. Just like all the churches didn’t burst into flame when the gay marriages (unions) were allowed.
Fixing the dump is a way more pressing envorinmental issue than this road and I don’t see DoE doing the needed science (can anyone say air quality analysis) around the dump and making the necessary moves to get some action in that corner of the island.
Gina is a nice lady but she is supported by two outdated and ancient deputies that need to move aside and let some more progressive, and more recently educated, poeple in there that will work alongside government and industry to come up with solutions rather han just throw up roadblocks. Development is inevitable…lets work together and get it done the best we can…but let’s get it done.
Voters in East End and North Side are sick and tired of the lack of an alternate route to help alleviate the obscene traffic that we have to traverse twice daily and sometimes of weekends when there are accidents or tree cuttings. I am a stanch environmentalist, however I live up here and have to endure this twice daily traffic hell.
When the many working class people who have moved east to be able to rent/buy/build a home can afford to move closer to town again after we have defeated the overpriced costs closer to town, then we can again focus on protecting our very precious and limited environment.
I don’t want more roads for the sake of it, especially at the cost of our environment. Trust me. However, I can no longer withstand the traffic hell that successive governments and developers have forced upon us living in East End and North Side.
This road extension has to be built, regardless, of some swamp it must traverse. All the wetlands East of the original West Bay Road have been subjected to the same sort of development by developers, the Government is doing this for the benefit of the people of BoddenTown and the North and East and they need a break.
This guy Joey is a joker. I will never waste another vote on the likes of him. SMH
Time to vote joey out so he can officially go work for his masters at camana bay
Can the minister of planning and infrastructure get anything right?
Roads are built through highly sensitive wetlands in many places around this little world.
It is possible to design/engineer/build mitigating measures to protect the “lungs of Cayman”.
Do the EIA, hire competent design and build people, and get this done.
Not 50 years later as we have done with the GT Dump, and on and on.
The master ground transportation plan was 1989.
Mr. Hew has no respect for the natural environment and any process that will hold him and his government accountable. Cayman cannot afford for him to remain in office as a MP.
Build the road elevated in piles to allow water flow?
Poor Joey every time he speaks he sounds like an uneducated moron. He has been a disaster as minister for Cayman but very good for dart
Joey Who has no clue. He needs to go
How you expect Ezzard to get to his farmland if you don’t build it?