E-W Road poses major flood and eco-threats

Current road construction on East-West Arterial

(CNS): An environmental impact assessment on the East-West Arterial is critical, according to information revealed in a scoping document by the Department of Environment. Government’s plan to build the road from Woodland Drive to Lookout Gardens poses a major flood risk for residents, threatens the very future of the Central Mangrove Wetlands and, in turn, the North Sound.

Although Infrastructure Minister Joey Hew wants the National Conservation Council to just green light that phase, he has been told that an EIA is essential. Government had been advised since 2005 that building the East-West Arterial beyond Woodland Drive will likely require an EIA.

The road poses significant environmental challenges, including the risk of serious flooding of surrounding residential areas, threats to the freshwater lens and Grand Cayman’s entire ecosystem. But government has taken no steps to begin the process, despite information it has received from its technical experts at the DoE.

The road continues to be controversial because the route was gazetted before any consideration had been given to the massive environmental damage it will cause. In 2016 the DoE recommended, and the NCC formally confirmed the need for, an EIA because the route poses serious challenges and may even need to be redirected.

But despite the clear direction, no effort has been made to plan for an EIA. Even when private sector developers were proposing to finance the road in order to link a stalled golf-course project and all parties, including the premier, acknowledge the need for this EIA, no work towards that end was advanced.

In 2019, when government made the decision to finance the stretch of road between Hirst Road and Woodland Drive itself, it still made no effort to progress the necessary EIA, even though the DoE had stated again that the part of the extension located in primary habitat would potentially have significant adverse impacts on flooding and drainage.

The DoE agreed last year that an EIA for the stretch of road that the National Roads Authority has now started to Woodland Drive would not be necessary, largely because this stretch of the road crosses already developed land. However, the DoE said the NRA will still need to consider the very real flooding threats and address those in the engineering.

In a memo in December 2019, the DoE experts said that there may be adverse impacts on flooding due to the construction of the Savannah bypass.

“We strongly recommend that the road should be informed by an appropriate engineering design which ensures that the road does not flood properties within the existing Frank Hall Homes subdivision immediately west of the proposed road corridor,” they warned.

Since 2005, the technical experts have said on numerous occasions that the real difficulties lie beyond Woodland Drive. The flooding risk for the next stretch to Lookout Gardens will be far greater than the one posed on the current phase. Then there are a catalogue of serious environmental threats that have to be carefully considered and should form part of a public consultation.

The DoE produced a scoping opinion in October 2019 for the NCC outlining some of the very obvious concerns about the road that are clear even before any detailed environmental assessment work has been done.

The proposed road, the DoE found, could act as a damn. Experts believe that the Central Mangrove Wetland will be deprived of water, fundamentally disrupting the unique ecosystem. The damning effect will then cause the water that no longer flows to the mangroves flood the areas to the south of the road, damaging other environments as well as people’s homes.

“An EIA is required to investigate these effects so that they can appropriately be avoided, minimized or mitigated,” the DoE said in the scoping opinion.

Making it clear that the EIA is imperative, the department said there is an increased risk of flooding to homes in the areas of Newlands, Savannah, Wil T Drive and Lookout Gardens. At the same time, the opinion outlines the problems a decrease in water going to the Central Mangrove Wetland, the ecological heart of Grand Cayman, will have. The experts warned that it is likely to pose significant consequences for the health of the wider environment, including the North Sound, which is directly linked to the wetland.

In addition, there would likely be a negative impact on the Lower Valley freshwater lens that would also need to be examined as part of a full EIA, the DoE said.

Both Premier Alden McLaughlin and Minister Hew have both on occasions implied that the delay on this road is the fault of the NCC. Yet both men and government officials have been fully aware that this road must be the subject of an EIA to avoid the risk of flooding out a significant number of homes and destroying the most critical part of Cayman’s natural environment, which could have a disastrous ecological impact across the entire island.

But to date nothing has been progressed on the EIA and the DoE said that it has not been directed to draw up terms of reference.

CNS requested details about the situation regarding the EIA following the announcement this week that government has begun work on the Savannah bypass and still wants to press on with the additional phase to Lookout Gardens without an EIA.

The DoE released the technical documents on request but noted that it would need to check for other related documents under the FOI law before it could releases them all. But officials said they would do so as soon as they could.

The issues of roads and development in general are playing an important part in this election. Once seen as an election winner, building roads is no longer the vote-getter it once was. Residents are becoming increasingly aware that the country cannot asphalt its way out of the current traffic problems and that investing in public transport may be far more beneficial.

Voters are also becoming increasingly knowledgeable about the environment and recognising its intrinsic value. They are also aware of the interconnection between ecosystems, the importance of carbon sequestering, the protections mangroves offer against sea-level rise and how the central wetland fuels other habitat, including our marine environment.

EIAs present an important opportunity for public consultation, and given the consequences of building out the East-West Arterial extension, the public consultation as well as the technical work will play a key part in informing the next government’s decision about the future of this road and whether it will provide a solution or compound the problem.