Duo charged a year after robbery

Tortuga liquor store in Governor’s Square

(CNS): A 36-year-old woman from George Town and a 25-year-old man from East End have been charged with robbery more than a year after a liquor store stick-up and are expected in court Tuesday. The woman is facing one count of robbery while her alleged partner in crime is facing robbery and assault ABH charges. The pair are accused of conducting a hold-up at the Tortuga Liquor store in Governor’s Square on 7 February 2020. At the time it was reported that two people burst into the store armed with knives and demanded cash from the staff member, who was assaulted before the robbers fled with an undisclosed quantity of cash.

At the time the suspects were said to both be male but they were described as being dressed in all black clothing, long pants, long sleeved shirts and gloves, with their faces covered.