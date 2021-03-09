Drivers urged to ditch cars for full week

(CNS): The infrastructure ministry has expanded on the 2019 Car Free Day to whole a week and is encouraging people to get out from behind the wheel from Monday, 22 March, until the following Friday. When Cayman went into the COVID-19 lockdown last year, it came close to being car-free. Driving was drastically reduced, giving our modern environment an unprecedented reprieve. But it was not long before the roads were as congested as ever.

Car Free Week is an effort to remind people they can live without their cars and still get around, encouraging civil and public servants to use car pooling, buses, bicycles or their feet instead of their own car for five days, or even working from home. Government officials are also hoping that this year the idea will go beyond the civil service.

Kristen Augustine, the energy policy coordinator in the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure, said the ministry is inviting everyone to join the effort by taking the pledge online.

“Companies can also support employees by taking the pledge and supporting work from home, arranging a bus for them to park and ride and providing priority parking for carpoolers or other incentives,” she said. “While this is an opportunity to be socially responsible, we want to make it fun and exciting for everyone. So we ask interested members of the civil and public service as well as the private sector to complete the pledge form to show your commitment and be entered into a raffle for a chance to win prizes.”

People can also download the free Car Free Week logo to print on shirts and a flyer is also available to send to your employees, co-workers, friends and family from the webpage here.

CPI Minister Joey Hew said the National Energy Policy calls for a reduction in greenhouse gas emission and the transportation sector has vast potential for energy efficiency and energy conservation.

“Single use vehicles are significant contributors to CO2 emissions,” he said. “It also leads to the traffic congestion that we experience every day across Grand Cayman. As it relates to the latter, a holistic approach has to be taken to include carpooling, incentivisation of alternative transport, limits on importation of older vehicles and comprehensive public transportation system which government is pursuing. But each individual has to consider how they can support this process,” he said.

Car Free Week flyer (click to enlarge)

The ministry recently piloted a hop-on-hop-off George Town shuttle service to help reduce the number of cars going in and out of the central business district. It has also partnered with with Cycle Cayman to provide bicycles for use by civil servants as part of a free three-month trial BikeShare programme.

Last month the civil service organised the Cayman Islands Government Responsible Travel Scheme, which encouraged civil servants to take the shuttle, carpool or ride a bike and collect points each time to be eligible for incentives and prizes. Thirty-six people from over seventeen government departments and agencies participated in the scheme and were rewarded for their involvement.

During Car Free Week, people are asked to consider using the Free George Town shuttle service, which now has four lines around central George Town and runs Monday to Friday, 8:00am– 6:00pm. An app to track the location of the ‘George Town shuttle’ is available on the iPhone app or Google Play store.

People can also use the regular public transportation system to ride to work.

Employers are encouraged to organise a park and ride service for employees through local tour operators (email carfreecayman@gov.ky for more information). Passengers are reminded that masks must be worn on buses per COVID-19 protocols.

Another option is to link with neighbours, friends or co-workers to carpool to work and to transport children to and from school, and employers are encouraged to arrange priority parking for carpoolers. Download the app “SLACK” to arrange carpooling virtually.

Another great option is to cycle or walk to work. Cycle Cayman has bicycles available around the island and employers can contract the company to provide free bikes for the week.

But the best way to avoid using cars is staying home. Those that can are encouraged to ask their boss if they can work from home, something that many people learned they could do during last year’s lockdown.

Members of the public interested in Car Free Week can contact carfreecayman@gov.ky for more information.

CNS reporter Wendy Ledger will also be using her bike that week and when necessary public transport. Lookout for a follow-up report on the 2019 experience.