Doctors challenge CIG deals with new hospitals

Doctors Hospital in George Town

(CNS): Lawyers acting for the Doctors Hospital (DH), formerly Chrissie Tomlinson Memorial, have filed a judicial review challenging the government’s recent deals offering concession waivers to two new proposed hospitals, one in Camana Bay by Health City and the other in West Bay by Aster Cayman MedCity. The doctors who run the private facility in George Town believe that the “vast unilateral concessions granted to these two facilities creates an unfair environment”, distorting competition between healthcare providers, and could compromise the quality of healthcare available.

The two major deals were announced just under a month ago, and after the government failed to substantially respond to a pre-action letter from DH on 8 March, the company has now filed a judicial review asking the courts to look at the giveaways that government has made to their competitors.

“We believe in fair and competitive marketplaces,” Dr Yaron Rado, Board Chairman and Chief Radiologist, said in press release about the action. “Eliminating the gap between healthcare providers in Cayman is more important than ever. No market should be subjected to anti-competitive, monopolistic, or dominating behaviour. The power held by these companies affects the Cayman economy, our democracy and ultimately the health and well-being of our citizens. It is especially unfortunate for the many local-owned businesses who have been contributing to the country for years, shaping our community to what it is today,” he added.

The hospital confirmed to CNS Monday that the JR was filed, ensuring that the challenge meets the statutory timeline, given that the two deals were announced within a few days of each other at the end of last month.

The government said at a press briefing in February, when it was confirmed that Aster Cayman would be going ahead with their project, that it would not have to pay duty on medical equipment or supplies for 25 years following the start of construction. A few days later, the government announced it would extend its original deal with the owners of Health City, Narayana Hrudayalaya Private, whereby they are also exempt from paying duties on certain medical imports to a second hospital that they would be building at Camana Bay.

The Doctors Hospital team said that they appreciate the intention to attract foreign investment to the Cayman Islands but they believe fair competition and a level playing field for all healthcare providers serves the best interests of all, especially the public.

“CIG’s plans represent a blatant violation of several universal rules of competition and fair law-making,” DH stated as it explained why it was pursuing the issue in court.

The government had originally justified the financials concessions and the changes it made to health regulatory legislation that specifically applies to Health City by saying that it was to carve out a medical tourism sector. But while the East End facility has attracted some overseas health business, the facility is providing more and more care to local patients, not just for specialist work but a wide range of health provision.

It is also clear that Aster MedCity, should it meet the commitments it has made to this project, will also be offering its services to local patients.

However, objections, which CNS has seen, to the proposed site in West Bay and the related application for a planned area development and land clearance have already been submitted this week to the Central Planning Authority by four separate parties who own adjacent land. Residents have already outlined a catalogue of issues with the Aster MedCity proposal, from the significant threats to wildlife in the area to the rezoning of the various parcels of land involved, that are now likely to be the subject of major public concern.







