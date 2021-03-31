Distressed woman accused of assaulting cop

(CNS): A woman who was being transported to the hospital in a police vehicle assaulting one of the officers en route after breaching the vehicle’s divider, according to an RCIPS press release. The police had responded to a call on Eastern Avenue, near Godfrey Nixon Way, where a woman was found to be in distress early Tuesday afternoon. The officers took her into the police car and set off for the hospital but on the way the woman became agitated and aggressive before assaulting one of the officers. They pulled over by the CNB roundabout where other police units attended to help restrain the woman.

Emergency Services arrived at the scene and the woman was then taken to the hospital by ambulance, the RCIPS said. The assaulted officer also went to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released. No one else was injured during the incident police said and the matter is now under investigation.

A number of social media postings throughout the day misreported the incident as a patrol vehicle smash.