Dart’s new town threatens beach access

Location of proposed new town development by Dart

(CNS): Local activists have raised concerns that around ten beach access points that have been used by Caymanians for generations will be lost if Dart gets approval for a 157-acre planned area development (PAD) located astride the Esterley Tibbetts Highway between Salt Creek, Yacht Club, Vista Del Mar and Governor’s Harbour. Already controversial because of its impact on the last remaining area of mangrove on the western side of Grand Cayman and plans for new canals, including one under the highway, the loss of so many access points is adding to concerns about what many residents see as a wholly unnecessary and damaging project.

Cayman Beach Watch, a local NGO that has been campaigning hard to protect beach-access rights, raised the alarm this week after the application by Crymble Landholding for a PAD was posted on the planning site showing the block and parcels covered by the proposed new town and the access points that will be likely lost if the development is given the green light.

“We know the CPA has been approving all of Dart’s beach access blocking applications,” the activists warned in social media posts, as they urged the wider community to stand up and defend their access rights. The Central Planning Authority (CPA) has previously approved a number of closures of beach access on development by Dart’s web of companies, blocking four access points along Seven Mile Beach. “Since 2019 these Dart beach access blockages have been challenged in a court case; the case is still ongoing,” the activists added

However, the cases have been heard behind closed doors. Not only have the media and public been shut out from these hearings in the Grand Court, gag orders have been imposed on the parties that prevents the activists from revealing what has been going on, despite the significant public interest.

Cayman Beach Watch is now urging all residents to submit to objections the planning department to the proposed blocking of these additional beach accesses.

Dart has not denied that the beach access points are at risk, and in a short statement responding to CNS enquiries, Justin Howe, Dart President Real Estate Asset Management, said the PAD was to give the planning authorities and public a more comprehensive understanding of the development. “Every project in the PAD will still require planning approval and we anticipate public beach access will be addressed at that time,” Howe stated.

When asked about this latest threat to beach access In a WhatsApp chat group for Prospect and Red Bay residents, Premier Alden McLaughlin said that no development would be approved that blocked accesses. “I am not privy to the details of the proposed development but I do know that no application which blocks public accesses will be approved. My understanding is that plans for the proposed development are still at a very early stage,” he told the group, which includes his own Red Bay constituents.

Planning and lands ministers in both the current and previous PPM-led administrations have spoken a great deal about protecting beach access but in reality they have done almost nothing to actually achieve that protection. Government continues to fight another long-running legal case brought by a group of women from West Bay who are using the courts to force government to register and protect long-standing beach access rights. That case was due to return to court during the lockdown but it is not clear when the next hearing is expected.

Government has also failed to bring long promised legislation to address the issue after the last draft bill, which was heavily criticised by those advocating for access rights, was withdrawn at the last parliamentary meeting before the House was dissolved for the election.

While beach access rights have come up on other developments, including the Beach Bay hotel, where access will be relocated if the project is ever finished, and in cases where landowners attempted to block long-used easements, which are handled by the Public Lands Commission. But Dart has proved to be one of the most successful developers in securing significant changes to public beach access, which has contributed significantly to the major challenges all residents now have getting on to Seven Mile Beach.