CUC pole work to add to traffic woes

CUC staff at work

(CNS): Commuters from the Eastern Districts will face extra traffic headaches on Monday and Friday mornings as well as Saturdays and Sundays for the rest of this month, as CUC and its contractors make upgrades between its new Prospect substation and Savannah. Officials from the power company said it will be erecting utility poles and stringing power lines along Shamrock Road eastwards along Rex Crighton Boulevard to the Hirst Road junction.

“These necessary upgrades will mitigate power interruptions to the Eastern Districts,” CUC said in release about the work.

The work will take place from the middle of morning rush hour at 8:00am until 2:30pm on Mondays and Fridays, then on both Saturdays and Sundays between 6:30am until 5:00pm.

Motorists are asked to avoid using the eastbound lane on Rex Crighton Boulevard during these specific hours and to use Shamrock Road as much as possible. When using Rex Crighton Boulevard, motorists are asked to exercise extreme caution and due diligence and to be on the lookout for the bright orange “Utility Work Ahead” signage and traffic cones, as there will be temporary lane blockages and traffic management in place.