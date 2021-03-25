Crews facing hazardous blaze at dump, says chief

(CNS): A combination of windy conditions and the nature of the mixed-waste materials at the scrap metal area of the landfill contributed to the hazardous blaze that fire crews faced when they arrived on scene this morning, Chief Fire Officer Paul Walker said at a last minute lunchtime briefing at GIS. The CFO said it was too early to identify what started this latest treacherous fire but an investigation would be carried out. In the meantime, with some 20 firefighters, three tanks, two pumps and several other support vehicles at the site, fire crews were “making excellent progress”, he said. At the time of the briefing (around 1:30pm), some four hours after the fire started, it had not yet spread to the nearby waste tyre area.

Walker said that none of the fire officers had been hurt during the difficult fire-fight and he expected that the smoke plume that was extending across the Esterley Tibbetts Highway towards the West Bay Road would be under control later this afternoon. However, he said he did not expect that the blaze would be extinguished until well into the night. He said fire crews would stay on site until it was put out. At around 4:30pm officials added that the plume emanating from the site had been significantly reduced and now predominately includes steam from water used to extinguish the fire. .

The fire chief also said that today’s previously planned accident aviation exercise still went ahead, as the service was capable of dealing with two incidents at the same time. He explained that the central station had responded to this fire while West Bay and Frank Sound crews were on standby ready to be deployed if necessary. He also confirmed that off-duty officers had also been called in, given the magnitude of the fire.

People are being advised to stay away from the area as the Esterley Tibbetts Highway is closed, and RCIPS Superintendent Brad Ebanks said traffic is congested as a result of the diversions. He urged everyone to avoid any travel if it was not urgent. Meanwhile, Danielle Coleman, the director of Hazard Management Cayman Islands, which is coordinating the joint response, said shelters were on standby.