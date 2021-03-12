CORE expanded as OfReg clears new rate

Solar panels on the Tomlinson Furniture Building (Photo courtesy of Affordable Solar Cayman)

(CNS): OfReg has approved CUC’s new feed-in tariff rate for an additional five hundred kilowatts of capacity which was released under the of the Consumer Owned Renewable Energy programme (CORE), diverted from the Distributed Energy Resources (DER) programme to meet increasing demand from residential customers who want to use more of their own renewable sources of power, such as home solar panels and wind turbines. Participants in CORE will now get 17.5 cents per kilowatt hour for smaller systems of up to 5kW, and 15 cents for systems between 5-10 kW.

“The programme has been very successful in launching renewable energy at the consumer level,” said Gregg Anderson, Executive Director of Energy and Utilities at OfReg. “As more people move to renewable energy generation and help reduce the load on the T&D system, CUC’s overall fuel consumption reduces, which in turn reduces CO2, NOX and SOX emissions in line with the goals of the National Energy Policy.”

The CORE programme was established in 2011 to encourage homeowners and businesses to install renewable energy systems. The latest release of capacity was designed to meet the ongoing demand for CORE and to support the local solar PV industry. It was drawn from the capacity previously allocated to the DER programme, which is designed to accommodate bigger producers who are energy self-sufficient.

Malike Cummings, CEO at OfReg, pointed out the need for Cayman to expand the generation of alternative power. “Distributed Generation (DG) will undoubtedly continue to play a bigger role in the Islands’ quest to meet its NEP goals,” he said. “Not only does the Integrated Resource Plan project 70MW of generation to come from roof top solar systems by the year 2045, but the added benefit of improving system resiliency is characteristic of DG deployment, especially considering the Cayman Islands’ vulnerability to storms. After these types of natural disasters, solar and storage offer one of the best means of ensuring that consumers have power,” he added.