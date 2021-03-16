Cops pepper spray man resisting arrest

(CNS): RCIPS officers used oleoresin capsicum (OC), aka pepper spray, on a 21-year-old man who resisted arrest at around 10pm on Sunday night. Responding to a report of suspicious activity on Ashgo Street in George Town, the officers approached three young men, one of whom was a juvenile, who were standing near to a vehicle. However, the police said that one of the men violently resisted arrest and assaulted the officers, who deployed the spray to enable them to carry out the arrest of the three young men. Two officers were taken to hospital, treated and released.

Meanwhile, other officers searched the vehicle and found suspected cocaine and ganja, along with drug paraphernalia.

A 21-year-old man from West Bay, a 22-year-old from George Town and the juvenile, whose age was not revealed, were arrested on were further arrested on suspicion of consumption and possession of ganja with intent to supply, and possession and consumption of cocaine.

The West Bay man was also arrested for resisting arrest and assaulting the police officers. The two adult men remain in custody as investigations continue but the teenager has been released.