Cops cry foul over holiday pay
(CNS): Police association members are threatening to take their boss to court again, this time in a dispute about annual leave. The Royal Cayman Islands Police Association, which is a de facto work place union for police officers, has sent a ‘Letter Before Action’ to the RCIPS commissioner outlining their concerns about what it claims are “unlawful decisions” surrounding the new Uniform Shift Policy in Grand Cayman. This is the second time this year that the RCIPA has threatened to take Commissioner Derek Byrne to court over policy changes that impact employee conditions and follows a letter sent in January regarding a breakdown in the internal promotion system.
The latest bone of contention concerns annual leave. The association said this is now calculated and determined using a new “formula” that results in a substantial reduction to the annual leave entitlement for police officers working an eight-day shift cycle. Rank and file officers are seeing their paid holiday reduced, even though there has been no change to the regulations or any other part of the law relating to police employment. The RCIPA believes that this unlawfully breaches the Personnel Regulations and is in contravention of the legitimate expectation of police officers.
CNS has contacted the RCIPA regarding this latest complaint as well as the status of the legal action to address the promotion problems and we are waiting a response.
Meanwhile, the RCIPS communications department confirmed that there was “no comment” from the commissioner in the face of these staffing concerns.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Dangerous job. Thankless job.
Why thief their vacation?
4 days on 4 days off equals half a year and they still need 4 weeks holiday?.
Were they all on leave Sunday while people were drag racing up and down shamrock road all afternoon?
The Rcips seems to be one of the most irresponsible and unproductive sectors of the civil service that I can think of. To be honest unless there’s something I’m really missing, it’s a complete and utter embarrassment. Happy to be proven wrong but not hopeful that’ll happen
Yep, same at Fairbanks road with motorcycles travelling fast and doing wheelies been going on for years and despite being reported to police, the sighting of a cop is rare.
Really most of them lucky to even be here driving around all day doing nothing.
I consider the fact that RCIPS do absolutely nothing while on shift is accrued holiday already.
rcips(like the rest of the civil service)…overstaffed, underworked and overpaid.
You all should be ashamed. The job of a Police Officer is so dangerous and difficult. As far as i am concerned they dont earn enough. I am speaking from experience. For the records this is Gillard McLaughlin
Oh give me a break! Cayman is smaller than most towns.
Anytime anyone tries to bring order to a runaway govt. department, there is a huge pushback .
Other statutory authorities have suffered similarly, and have prevailed despite attempted interference from popularity seeking Jamaican MPs.
Stick to,your principles Mr.Byrne.
lucky to have jobs…
they obviously could not get real jobs in the real world…
In fairness, some of them have those as well.