Cops cry foul over holiday pay

RCIPS officers on parade (file photo)

(CNS): Police association members are threatening to take their boss to court again, this time in a dispute about annual leave. The Royal Cayman Islands Police Association, which is a de facto work place union for police officers, has sent a ‘Letter Before Action’ to the RCIPS commissioner outlining their concerns about what it claims are “unlawful decisions” surrounding the new Uniform Shift Policy in Grand Cayman. This is the second time this year that the RCIPA has threatened to take Commissioner Derek Byrne to court over policy changes that impact employee conditions and follows a letter sent in January regarding a breakdown in the internal promotion system.

The latest bone of contention concerns annual leave. The association said this is now calculated and determined using a new “formula” that results in a substantial reduction to the annual leave entitlement for police officers working an eight-day shift cycle. Rank and file officers are seeing their paid holiday reduced, even though there has been no change to the regulations or any other part of the law relating to police employment. The RCIPA believes that this unlawfully breaches the Personnel Regulations and is in contravention of the legitimate expectation of police officers.

CNS has contacted the RCIPA regarding this latest complaint as well as the status of the legal action to address the promotion problems and we are waiting a response.

Meanwhile, the RCIPS communications department confirmed that there was “no comment” from the commissioner in the face of these staffing concerns.