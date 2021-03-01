Cops crash into house during bust

(CNS): Another police vehicle ended up in the shop last week after an officer crashed it into a house during a George Town drug bust. This is the sixth police vehicle in the last month to be involved in a collision and comes against the backdrop of officers clamping down on traffic violations and drunk drivers. The smash happened on Thursday near the Shedden Road, McField Lane and Liberty Lane junction while police were rounding up a missing suspect and making drug related arrests.

When officers arrived at the location, several men who were in the area ran off. As one of the officers was stopping the police vehicle he was driving to give chase, it skidded along a rough gravel surface and crashed into the house. This caused minor damage to the building but major damage to the RCIPS vehicle and minor injuries to the two officers in the car.

The crash is being investigated by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit.

Despite the collision, the police arrested Henry York Carter (34) in relation to violation against his conditional release from prison, as well as three George Town men, aged 35, 23 and 21, who were arrested for drug related offences.





