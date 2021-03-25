Coastguard hauls over 700lbs of ganja from sea

Cayman Islands Coast Guard vessel

(CNS): Two local men have been arrested following a drug operation this week in which the police helicopter spotted and interrupted what appeared to be a drug transfer at sea between a local boat and a Jamaican canoe. The RCIPS said that the Air Operations Unit was conducting security patrols Monday afternoon when the spotted two vessels appearing to meet up around 30 miles off the coast of Grand Cayman. As the chopper approached, the two boats separated and sped off in opposite directions. The vessel that set off in the direction of Jamaica was seen discarding a number of packages as it went, while the other set a course for Grand Cayman.

The Cayman Islands Coast Guard was then directed by the AOU to the location of the packages and the officers aboard their vessel recovered 22 packages from the oceans that contained around 770lbs of ganja.

Later on Monday evening the police detained a vessel in Grand Cayman and arrested a 32-year-old man from East End and a 27-year-old man from North Side. The two men have since been released on police bail as the investigation continues.