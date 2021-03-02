Co-conspirator accuses local in guns-ganja case

Items recovered from the drug canoe, 21 May 2020

(CNS): Dencle Vic Barnes (50) from George Town has been charged with serious firearms and drug offences based on evidence given by his alleged co-conspirator in a case based on a discovery by police at Spotts Beach last year. Barnes is facing a number of charges relating to the importation of 45lbs of ganja and two handguns. He appeared in Summary Court on Tuesday, when the court requested that the case be transmitted to Grand Court.

Crown counsel told the magistrate that the crown’s case is based on evidence given by the co-conspirator in the importation, a Jamaican national who has already been convicted in the higher court. He was arrested near Spotts Beach last May, a few hours after police had come across a Jamaican canoe containing the drugs and guns, as well as 61 rounds of assorted ammunition.

Barnes made no comment during his brief appearance, when arrangements were made for the short-form inquiry ahead of the transmission of the case.

Barnes, who is a serving prisoner, was returned to HMP Northward.