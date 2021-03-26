CIG pushes out George Town revamp at 11th hour

Cardinall Avenue and Main Street intersection, artist’s rendidtion

Cardinall Avenue and Seafarers Way (Harbour Drive) intersection, artist’s rendition

(CNS): A request for proposal was issued Friday for bidders to undertake street paving upgrades, curbing and sidewalks, integrated concrete pedestrian systems, street lighting, addition of mature trees, seating and street furniture as part of the long-awaited George Town revitalisation project. In another eleventh hour move, less than three weeks before the election, the PPM-led Unity government issued the tender on the unfulfilled Progressive campaign promise first made on the 2013 election hustings. The project was prepared following public consultations that took place almost five years ago.

The proposed project will result in the full pedestrianization of several streets in the downtown area.

According to a release from the commerce ministry, this first phase of work in the business district will be to upgrade Cardinall Avenue. Then in the second phase the post office intersection of Edward Street, Cardinall Avenue and Main Street will be upgraded. Officials said this involves replacing the road surface, adding a circular monument garden, mature trees, urban lamp poles, seating, underground utility chase, manholes and drainage.

Similar work is then proposed to take place in the third phase of the project on Main Street. George Town Manager Colin Lumsden said the main objectives of the project are to improve the aesthetics and character of the downtown area.

“This initiative is aimed at greater foot traffic by locals and tourists in George Town while increasing security and safety by adding adequate lighting and pedestrian friendly spaces as well as enhancing the surroundings by providing public open spaces adjacent to businesses,” he said. “The cornerstone of any economic development weighs heavily on its downtown area and that is why this development will create a gathering area that is colourful, attractive and much cooler with added vegetation and trees for shading as well as lighter coloured finishes.”

Officials said the design of the central district enhancement project is a collaborative effort by the Ministry of Commerce Planning and Infrastructure, the National Roads Authority, Caribbean Utilities Company and transportation civil engineers, Apec Consulting Engineers Limited.

At this stage government has not attached a price tag for this part of the project, which is expected to start in June and run for six months.