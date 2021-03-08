Chief justice appoints QC to look into JR secrecy

Chief Justice Anthony Smellie

(CNS): Chief Justice Anthony Smellie has appointed a Queen’s Counsel to look into why documents relating to a judicial review challenging the governor’s use of his constitutional power to implement the Civil Partnership Law were withheld from the pubic. According to a letter seen by CNS from the Attorney General’s Chambers, CJ Smellie has appointed an independent lawyer following complaints by LGBT activists, who are now seeking to join in this legal case.

CNS has contacted the chief justice’s office for comment on the situation relating to the case and we are awaiting a response.

The case raises questions about Governor Martyn Roper’s use of section 81 of the Constitution to provide a legal mechanism for same-sex couples to register their relationships after lawmakers failed to do so.

While the case is being presented as a constitutional challenge and not an anti-LGBT rights challenge, if it is successful it would leave the gay community without any marriage equality rights at all. It would also leave Cayman in breach of the Bill of Rights once more and in defiance of its own Court of Appeal. As a result, Colours Caribbean (formerly Colours Cayman) has applied to join in this case as an interested party.

The judicial review brought by Kattina Anglin has already stirred up significant controversy. The case was kept from public view for several months and it has still not been made clear why. After trying to see the documents for several weeks to no avail, CNS was initially told by court staff that the judge in the case had not released the documents for public view. But officials then later denied that and stated that the judge presiding over the case had not prevented the case from being made public.

Nevertheless, the issue has led the activists to ask for Justice Richard Williams to be removed from presiding over the case and for an inquiry into what happened, including why the documents and the progression of the case initially remained secret. The case only came to light when CNS, in the course of covering the same-sex marriage case recently heard by the Privy Council, learned that the judge had cleared Anglin’s application for the judicial review.

The LGBT activists have also asked the governor to remove the attorney general from this case and instruct independent counsel, given that it is the government’s lawyer who has fought against Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden-Bush since they were refused a marriage licence in 2018, which triggered the chain of events that has resulted in this case.

Concerned about the potential implications of Anglin’s case, Colours has instructed McGrath Tonner here in Cayman and Travers Smith as London counsel to represent the gay community’s interests in this application for a judicial review. “Our local counsel has written to the Applicant and copied the Governor requesting to be served properly pursuant to the Grand Court Rules as an interested party,” Colours said in a press release about their efforts.

While Tom Hickman QC of Blackstone Chambers has been instructed to represent the governor, it is not clear if the attorney general is still instructing the British barrister.

In a letter, which CNS has seen, to Colours President Billie Bryan, the attorney general has dismissed the need for a full inquiry. The letter was in response to the group’s concerns and representations to the governor about the secrecy surrounding the Anglin JR and the role of the judge.

The AG’s chambers stated that the late release of the documents does not really relate to the judge because the publication of court documents is an administrative matter and not handled by the bench. The government lawyers said that the judge has allowed this case only on one discreet element and there is no connection between it and the issue surrounding the delay in the documents being released. However, they confirmed that the chief justice is undertaking a review, having engaged an independent Queen’s Counsel.

Nevertheless, Colours Caribbean believes that Justice Williams’ impartiality is compromised. “The reasons given to our organisation and to the public as to the secrecy of the judicial review for almost two months leave no room for misinterpretation,” the activists said. “Either the judge was consulted and directed to keep the written permission to grant authorization to proceed away from the public, as the Clerk of Court asserts, or Justice Williams was not consulted and gave no such direction, as the judge asserts.”

Given the conflicting comments from the Judicial Administration staff, Colours says there is a question about truth and as a result Justice Williams should not hear this case and should have stepped down without being asked.

Anglin is challenging the governor’s use of his section 81 powers, as she asserts that Roper should not have implemented the Civil Partnership Law using this section of the Constitution because this power is reserved for issues relating to foreign affairs. Although the Cayman Island was breaching the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) so long as it lacked any same-sex marriage rights, she argues that this is still a domestic issue.

Anglin further argues that if it is constitutional for the UK to force this law on the Cayman Islands, it should have been implemented through an order in council.



