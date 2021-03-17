Candidates face growing requests for cash

(CNS): Alric Lindsay, an independent candidate for George Town South, told CNS he is seeing an acceleration in requests from voters for cash as he canvasses in his constituency and is worried that voters don’t understand that selling their vote is against the law because of the legacy of politicians who have been wiling to buy it. He is one of several candidates who have noted an increase since Nomination Day in voters claiming to have been given cash or goods by their opponents. Against this backdrop, the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Elections Office have launched a campaign to meet public demand for more accountability, transparency and for candidates to denounce any form of corruption, they said in a release.

