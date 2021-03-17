Candidates duck Q&A forums

Bernie Bush (centre) on Crosstalk, with co-host Andrel Harris (left) and Rolston Anglin

(CNS): Two candidates, both in tight head-to-head constituency races, ducked out of the opportunity to answer questions from voters alongside their opponents on Tuesday. Bernie Bush, who is a two-way race with Rolston Anglin in West Bay North, left the Cayman Crosstalk studio on principle, he said, as he registered a protest against the new owners of the show for firing the former host, Woody DaCosta. Meanwhile, Osbourne Bodden declined an invitation from the Chamber of Commerce to take part in its Candidates Forum in Bodden Town East, where he is running against the incumbent, Dwayne Seymour, because, he said, he had a previously arranged public meeting.