Bryan offers support to Mac on ‘wealth of knowledge’
(CNS): Kenneth Bryan, who is campaigning to retain his George Town Central seat, has confirmed he is willing to work with anyone in government who is elected by voters, including McKeeva Bush. Bryan was asked on Rooster’s morning phone-in show on Monday whether he would work with Bush, who was recently convicted of a violent assault against a woman, and did not hesitate with his answer.
To see the full story, comment and read other election news, go to the
CNS Election Section.
Share your vote!
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: 2021 General Elections, Elections, Politics