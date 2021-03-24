Brac driver sober in latest light pole crash

| 24/03/2021 | 2 Comments
Crash on Bight Road, Cayman Brac on Tuesday

(CNS): Police are investigating how a sober drive managed to literally wrap his white Honda Civic around a light pole on the Bight Road, Cayman Brac, yesterday morning in a single-car collision. Police and emergency services were called to the crash scene at around 11:40am Monday when the driver, who was alone in the car, provided a negative a roadside breath test at the scene. The Cayman Islands Fire Service and the Public Works Department were called to give assistance at the scene of the collision, and the driver of the car was transported to the Faith Hospital by ambulance, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

No one else was injured as a result of the smash and even the light pole appears to have escaped unscathed.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Category: Local News

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. BeaumontZodecloun says:
    24/03/2021 at 7:39 pm

    Glad the young man is okay. I’ve had two auto accidents in my life in which it was miraculous that I wasn’t killed. I hope this event is as positively life-changing for him as mine were for me.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    24/03/2021 at 6:11 pm

    That’s a poser all right. I liked the one in Marl Road that hit the house and ended up suspended in the air against the cistern.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»