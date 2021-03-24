Brac driver sober in latest light pole crash
(CNS): Police are investigating how a sober drive managed to literally wrap his white Honda Civic around a light pole on the Bight Road, Cayman Brac, yesterday morning in a single-car collision. Police and emergency services were called to the crash scene at around 11:40am Monday when the driver, who was alone in the car, provided a negative a roadside breath test at the scene. The Cayman Islands Fire Service and the Public Works Department were called to give assistance at the scene of the collision, and the driver of the car was transported to the Faith Hospital by ambulance, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
No one else was injured as a result of the smash and even the light pole appears to have escaped unscathed.
Glad the young man is okay. I’ve had two auto accidents in my life in which it was miraculous that I wasn’t killed. I hope this event is as positively life-changing for him as mine were for me.
That’s a poser all right. I liked the one in Marl Road that hit the house and ended up suspended in the air against the cistern.