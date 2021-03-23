Battle on to save beach access from Dart PAD

(CNS): Various activist groups in West Bay came together last week to launch a campaign to prevent what could be as many as three dozen beach and shoreline access points in the district being lost through the latest proposed Dart mega-development. The islands’ largest landowner is proposing another ‘new town’ style project straddling the Esterley Tibbetts Highway and has submitted a PAD for consideration. The proposal will have a massive impact on West Bay, and having learned hard lessons from their failed battle to save the West Bay Road on a technicality, this time campaigners have drawn up an objection letter that residents can sign and send to planning right away to ensure their voices are heard as the legal process around the development begins.

The planned area development (PAD) was submitted to the planning department earlier this month and opens a small window of opportunity for residents across the islands to submit their objections to it. This will ensure that the authorities will be required to keep those who have signed and submitted a letter of objection informed of the progress of the application. While the act of objecting at this stage has little legal weight, it will make it more likely that each stage remains in the public domain and more difficult for deals to be made behind closed doors.

The project has already begun with a closed door presentation after the only public details of the PAD application were posted in a small public notice in the print media and a press release with few details on the Dart Group’s website. But two invitation-only meetings were held earlier this month at the Camana Bay Cinema for prospective tenants, where the developer gave a lot more details.

There is no doubt that this is a significant development proposal, encompassing 157 acres and dozens of parcels of land. The letter activists are asking people to submit or at least use as a template for their own objections lists a catalogue of issues with the proposal for the new town, which Dart has said will comprise hotels, residential and commercial ventures as well as canals, including one that will pass under the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

The activists are worried about the loss of the last remaining stretch of mangroves on the western side of Grand Cayman and the implications that this has for the health of the North Sound, the survival of the marine life and the loss of protection from storm surge on a very narrow point of the island. The creation of a new marina on what was the Kaboo festival site connected via canal to the developer’s existing North Sound marina add to concerns about the damage that will be done to property by future storms and the dangers it would pose.

But a significant problem for local activists is the risk to around 36 beach and coastal access points. Many of those involved in this new campaign are already active in trying to address many other lost rights of way or those at risk, including several that were blocked by other Dart developments and remain the subject of a difficult court battle.

During the meeting last week Alice Mae Coe, one of several women who spearheaded the West Bay Road campaign and has for years been trying to fight in court for beach access rights, explained some of the challenges they have faced in these battles.

The public is being denied access to beaches all over the islands unlawfully, she explained, but the government has failed to register the rights of way. While they continue that specific fight with the government, they are also trying to take on other fights where developers, and in particular Dart, have managed to get access points closed when securing planning permission. But the courts have been reluctant to award legal aid in the cases because they are not considered to be in the wider public interest.

Nevertheless, the women have continued on where they can with the struggle to get legal aid to fight these costly cases, often against the country’s richest investors and government.

“The Central Planning Authority has historically failed to take into account the ongoing court battles,” Coe said at the meeting, as she pointed to five hundred affidavits submitted to government outlining the details of beach access that should be registered formally as vehicular and pedestrian rights of way in Grand Cayman. “If this PAD is approved as presented, it will continue to bolster developers’ many and continual attempts to block and extinguish, by any means possible, both registered and unregistered accesses that generations of Caymanians have used,” she warned.

In this case Coe detailed why she and many others have real concerns about the development that she said will bring no benefit to West Bay. She also pointed out that no reasons have been outlined why this project is necessary, given the toll it will take on the district’s natural resources and its residents’ way of life.

Several dozen people turned up the first meeting to get the campaign up and running. A number of signed letters were submitted directly, while others who attended were urged to take the letters home and sign them before submitting them directly by hand to planning. The deadline for objections is Friday but Coe urged people to submit the letters well before them, as she pointed out the massive challenge that is now in the hands of residents if they want to preserve access to the beach in the district in the future.

While objecting to a PAD carries little specific legal weight, the number of objections and the strength of opposition will have an impact. It is also the only time the wider population can make their objections heard and ensure the project remains in the public eye.

Dart’s plans for the entire development remain vague but the developer will be required to submit planning applications for each separate development. However, because the radius of landowners allowed to submit formal objections to any planning application is so restricted, few will be in a position to object to any of the individual projects that will be part of this PAD. It will be important for the community to stay engaged with the wider application in order to protect natural resources and coastal access.

For more information and to download a copy of the objection letter, go to

Cayman Beach Watch.





