Bar hit by burglars in West Bay Road plaza
(CNS): Two businesses at the Galleria Plaza on the West Bay Road were the victims of break-ins on Monday night, including PD’s Sports Bar. Police have not identified the premises involved but were caught on camera yesterday attending the bar location. Both businesses received structural damage and at a quantity of cash was stolen from one of the affected businesses, police said. A third business was burgled in the Industrial Park area of George Town, where entry was gained and attempts were made to steal property without success, police said, but again failed to offer any details on this foiled crime.
Despite the consistently limited information coming from the police communications department, they are nevertheless hoping the public can help them in their endeavors to find the culprits. Detectives asked anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.
This is what happens when you deny Caymanian youth the opportunities afforded to imported foreigners.
Youth that focus on school, stay out of trouble, and get themselves educated, have great opportunities! All of my schoolmates that went on to further education after CIHS are doing well in their chosen fields.
When I haven’t had a job, the first thing that comes to my mind isn’t let’s go rob a place or person. I would rather continue looking for a job or ask my neighbors/community if I could do small jobs for them (lawn cutting, babysitting, etc.)
You are an idiot. The youth here have every opportunity to learn ,advance, and succeed. There is a law school, college, medical school.
I know some young people that have furthered their education and are doing great.
And then I drive to work and see some smoking weed and sitting on the porch all day.
Sad to waist such an opportunity and blame others that have an education.
Import Jamaica, get Jamaica
Teach bigotry, get bigots.
So you haven’t been to Jamaica before?
The truth is not bigotry.