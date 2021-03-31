Bar hit by burglars in West Bay Road plaza

Police outside PD’s Sports Bar

(CNS): Two businesses at the Galleria Plaza on the West Bay Road were the victims of break-ins on Monday night, including PD’s Sports Bar. Police have not identified the premises involved but were caught on camera yesterday attending the bar location. Both businesses received structural damage and at a quantity of cash was stolen from one of the affected businesses, police said. A third business was burgled in the Industrial Park area of George Town, where entry was gained and attempts were made to steal property without success, police said, but again failed to offer any details on this foiled crime.

Despite the consistently limited information coming from the police communications department, they are nevertheless hoping the public can help them in their endeavors to find the culprits. Detectives asked anyone with information to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.