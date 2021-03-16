Alden reveals road deals a month before elections
(CNS): The outgoing premier, Alden McLaughlin, has revealed that government has come to an agreement with two landowners on the outskirts of George Town that will lead to more road building. McLaughlin said that one of the deals will pave the way for a local road that will connect the Red Bay and Prospect communities with Grand Harbour to remove pressure on the East-West Arterial. And after failing to get the owners of an equestrian centre adjacent to the Linford Pierson Highway to sell their land, McLaughlin said government had turned its attention to an agreement with the landowner on the opposite side of the road in order to expand the LPH.
The premier revealed the details of the government’s extensive road plans during the Chamber of Commerce Candidates Forum in Red Bay on Monday evening, where he faced his challenger in the constituency, Sammy Jackson.
In the first of several head-to-head debates, the two men were asked many questions about roads and development, given the traffic issues associated with the constituency. This provided an opportunity for McLaughlin to tout his government’s road building plans, which he said were already being rolled out and would continue into the next administration.
The agreement regarding the road that will link the residential communities from Admirals Landing across Selkirk Drive into Grand Harbour will mean that residents will be able to access the shopping area without using the East-West Arterial, reducing congestion on the Hurley’s roundabout and roads. McLaughlin’s announcement that a deal has been reached with landowners in his constituency to this end comes just a few weeks before the election and after what is understood to have been protracted negotiations regarding the acquisition of the land required to build this public road.
McLaughlin said government had published a comprehensive road expansion plan addressing the Eastern Districts’ traffic woes, which come to a bottleneck in his constituency, the narrowest point of Grand Cayman. He said the work to create six lanes along the E-W Arterial and up to Linford Pierson and onto Bobby Thompson Way had been underway for about four years but had been delayed by the COVID pandemic. He said all of the works would be completed by the end of this year.
“We have today reached agreement with respect to local access from Selkirk Drive into the Grand Harbour and the Davenport development,” he said, explaining that this would offer local access “to avoid motorists having to deal with what will be a six-lane highway”.
McLaughlin also acknowledged that government would need to complete an environmental impact assessment before the E-W arterial can be extended beyond the current works, taking it to Woodland Drive. But despite the warnings given by the Department of Environment about the damage the next part of the road would cause to the Central Mangroves Wetlands, among other risks, the premier appeared to consider the EIA as no more than a formality that would enable the road to go ahead soon afterwards.
He also said the LPH and Bobby Thompson Way expansion would go ahead due to a recent agreement with the landowner. “We have reached agreement with Mr Bobby Thompson so that we are not going to have to battle over the issues with the horse stables there anymore. We are in the process of acquiring the land from Mr Bobby Thompson to the south. So there is going to be a significant expansion,” he said.
But after outlining these extensive road projects, McLaughlin said that no matter how many roads were built they would fill up with cars unless other ways were found of moving people up and down. He also offered his support to the idea, which is becoming increasingly popular among candidates that it is time to stagger working times and to allow more people to work from home.
Category: development, Local News
This almost makes it worse that Alden has done nothing for so long. Clearly all it needed was some effort of his government’s part but they couldn’t be bothered until they needed some votes to keep their snouts in the trough. It’s not enough to only have a government for 2 months each term. We need one that will turn up and work every single day.
Alden was having a political meeting boasting of him and his PPM Government accomplishments and then he asked if anyone had any Question =
A voice said Mr. Mclaughlin is there any one else running in this election =
Dexter L Ebanks
People in Red Bay now have to turn left, and join the roundabout by the old AutoSpa and then merge into Eastern Districts traffic. If it connects to Grand Harbour they will be able to cut in front of the shopping center and join ahead of the Eastern traffic. More delays for Eastern residents but I suppose it will benefit his constituents.
Get rid of all the roundabouts, most people don’t know how to use them. Make “T” junctions at all joining roads and users will have to filter in when there is a gap in the flow.
At least the horses have some sense. The answer is not more roads it is less cars
A SIMPLE SOLUTION –
KEY WORK PERMIT HOLDERS EXEMPTED. All other Work Permit Holders must be driven to work be their companies, take the bus; or, pay high fees to own and drive a car.
PROBLEM SOLVE!
But what about the Dump?
What about Public transportation system?
What about Education?
What about overdevelopment?
These are The KEY issues Cayman is facing.
What is still missing is a proper long-term plan for development in the Cayman Islands. It is no secret that the government is doing everything it can to attract the ultra wealthy. As the development on Seven Mile and the corridor continues with starting prices in the MILLIONS of dollars (Lacovia, Watermark, Aqua, etc), combined with the goal of increasing the population by tens of thousands, the gap between the “haves” and “have nots” will grow larger and larger, more and more people will be forced to move further east and the “us” vs “them” mentality will unfortunately grow.
Besides your politicians tossing you a few handouts around election time, what have they truly done for you and your families to secure a prosperous future for Caymanians. Cayman may prosper but without a long-term development plan that takes into account those will lower income brackets, and without a REAL education plan that addresses more than just wasting money on school buildings (not saying the kids don’t deserve great facilities – they definitely do! But SO much $$$$ has been wasted. Who is accountable?????), Cayman will be in a very unfortunate position.
Plan…..LOL
Alden and The PPM will be once again declaring success with another band-aid that does nothing to address the problem in yet one of the many major issues they have failed yet again to address during this recent term in office.
And the supporters will be drunk in the streets swigging kool-aid.
cant they claim eminent domain over the horse farm?
Not when the future Premier has an interest in the stables.
Or maybe, and I am just spitballing here, they could claim eminent domain over the undeveloped, unused land across the road from the long standing and active property occupied by the working equestrian centre?
Why was the government unable to reach a deal with the owners of an equestrian centre adjacent to the Linford Pierson Highway? Is the government not able to acquire the land in the interest of the public?
There is nothing to be proud of that it has taken so long for the government to make some meaningful progress of such important projects.
The problem is Hurleys roundabout; if that is not addressed then all these roads do absolutely F’all…….
Does anyone in Govt or the NRA actually travel through this area during rush hour in the mornings / evenings?
More roads to the bottle neck do nothing unless you fix the bottleneck itself.
https://www.caymancompass.com/2017/07/17/minister-we-can-only-build-so-many-roads/
The question we should be asking is: why didn’t the PPM approach the land owners of the scrub-brush across from the Equestrian Center years ago?
Wasn’t building the road on the opposite side of the road from the stables stopped because if the rare trees & ghost orchids there??
No
You’re thinking of the Ironwood Forest behind UCCI and Windsor Park.
Get CIG OUT of GT. That building should have NEVER been built. Take the seat of government to Bodden Town where it belongs.
And move the dump there too!
Thank you Mr Bobby Thompson for agreeing to sell your land again for the good of the citizens traveling east.