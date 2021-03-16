Alden reveals road deals a month before elections

Site of planned link road between Selkirk Road and Grand Harbour

(CNS): The outgoing premier, Alden McLaughlin, has revealed that government has come to an agreement with two landowners on the outskirts of George Town that will lead to more road building. McLaughlin said that one of the deals will pave the way for a local road that will connect the Red Bay and Prospect communities with Grand Harbour to remove pressure on the East-West Arterial. And after failing to get the owners of an equestrian centre adjacent to the Linford Pierson Highway to sell their land, McLaughlin said government had turned its attention to an agreement with the landowner on the opposite side of the road in order to expand the LPH.

The premier revealed the details of the government’s extensive road plans during the Chamber of Commerce Candidates Forum in Red Bay on Monday evening, where he faced his challenger in the constituency, Sammy Jackson.

In the first of several head-to-head debates, the two men were asked many questions about roads and development, given the traffic issues associated with the constituency. This provided an opportunity for McLaughlin to tout his government’s road building plans, which he said were already being rolled out and would continue into the next administration.

The agreement regarding the road that will link the residential communities from Admirals Landing across Selkirk Drive into Grand Harbour will mean that residents will be able to access the shopping area without using the East-West Arterial, reducing congestion on the Hurley’s roundabout and roads. McLaughlin’s announcement that a deal has been reached with landowners in his constituency to this end comes just a few weeks before the election and after what is understood to have been protracted negotiations regarding the acquisition of the land required to build this public road.

McLaughlin said government had published a comprehensive road expansion plan addressing the Eastern Districts’ traffic woes, which come to a bottleneck in his constituency, the narrowest point of Grand Cayman. He said the work to create six lanes along the E-W Arterial and up to Linford Pierson and onto Bobby Thompson Way had been underway for about four years but had been delayed by the COVID pandemic. He said all of the works would be completed by the end of this year.

“We have today reached agreement with respect to local access from Selkirk Drive into the Grand Harbour and the Davenport development,” he said, explaining that this would offer local access “to avoid motorists having to deal with what will be a six-lane highway”.

McLaughlin also acknowledged that government would need to complete an environmental impact assessment before the E-W arterial can be extended beyond the current works, taking it to Woodland Drive. But despite the warnings given by the Department of Environment about the damage the next part of the road would cause to the Central Mangroves Wetlands, among other risks, the premier appeared to consider the EIA as no more than a formality that would enable the road to go ahead soon afterwards.

He also said the LPH and Bobby Thompson Way expansion would go ahead due to a recent agreement with the landowner. “We have reached agreement with Mr Bobby Thompson so that we are not going to have to battle over the issues with the horse stables there anymore. We are in the process of acquiring the land from Mr Bobby Thompson to the south. So there is going to be a significant expansion,” he said.

But after outlining these extensive road projects, McLaughlin said that no matter how many roads were built they would fill up with cars unless other ways were found of moving people up and down. He also offered his support to the idea, which is becoming increasingly popular among candidates that it is time to stagger working times and to allow more people to work from home.