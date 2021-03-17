Alden admits deal not done on Red Bay road

Location of the proposed Red Bay link road, off Selkirk Road towards Grand Harbour

(CNS): Alden McLaughlin claims he had “simply reported what I understood from the briefing I received from the ministry responsible” when he said government had struck a deal with the relevant landowners to complete what appears to be a controversial road linking Red Bay with the Grand Harbour area. After Davenport Development issued a release on Tuesday accusing McLaughlin of lying during his appearance at the Chamber of Commerce Candidates Forum on Monday, he issued a statement, saying, “I was not in any of the meetings. If I was mistaken in naming Davenport, then I apologise.”

But the outgoing premier has doubled-down on his claim that the Grand Harbour developer would be entering into a deal at some point. He said he had “rechecked and have again been advised that the Grand Harbour developer is as keen as government is to find a solution to the traffic congestion in the Red Bay area for which we are all grateful”. He added that the “ministry staff is working on finalising the terms of the agreement before the roadway is gazetted”.

However, Davenport Development, which is behind the condo project currently under construction in the area, said the announcement about the agreement was “a lie”. In the statement released Tuesday evening Davenport said it was not involved in the talks and accused the premier of misleading the public by implying it was, stressing that they do not own the land where the road would go. But the owners of the company are worried about the effect of McLaughlin’s words on their business.

“Davenport has not had discussions on this matter prior to 2020, when the matter was decided, and we were told quite clearly that the access road was off the table,” Paul Pearson and Ken Thompson said. They added that the clients who have purchased condos at this new development now feel misled in light of the Unity Government’s previous claims that there would be no access road, which they passed on to the buyers.

“Sadly, the voters in Davenport’s newest development Arvia must now make a decision if they will invest or withdraw. These words have sabotaged our business and our reputation,” Pearson and Thompson stated, adding that they had been “blindsided by this announcement” and “taken by complete surprise” by “the false words”.

McLaughlin has not addressed claims that the government had previously said the road was “off the table”. In the statement from the premier’s office, he said the road does not require the developer’s approval.

“Despite their objections, which are disappointing, I do believe that this local access road will only enhance Davenport’s ability to sell their units,” McLaughlin said. “Their development will disgorge dozens more vehicles onto an already severely overtaxed Red Bay road system. When they started the development they would have been aware of the issue and that the development would make traffic matters worse.”

After making what now appear to be premature announcements regarding the road deals, which were made on Monday as part of his campaign for re-election in Red Bay, he said it was still government’s responsibility to find solutions to the traffic congestion.

“Government has been patiently working to resolve this issue for some years now,” he added. “As the representative of Red Bay and Premier I am out of patience. We must resolve this issue now.”