Airport vaccine clinic opens to all

Public Health Nurse Annie Price receives COVID vaccine

(CNS): All residents over the age of 16 who would like to be vaccinated against COVID-19 can now attend the airport clinic on Grand Cayman to get their first shot. But to avoid crowds, health professionals are conducting the final stage alphabetically. Those whose second name begins with A were the first on the list for Friday, as officials press ahead with the plan to inoculating over 70% of the population against the virus.

The UK will be sending almost 20,000 more vaccine doses on next week’s British Airways flight, with another consignment expected at the end of the month.

“Based on our current vaccine supply and the doses arriving in March, the Cayman Islands is now able to make this vaccine available to everyone over 16 years of age,” said Governor Martyn Roper, who has been behind the efforts to ensure Cayman has had the vaccines it needs despite the global shortages.

“Supply of vaccines remains a challenge globally, but the UK’s continued support has enabled us to further open our vaccination programme,” Roper said in a release about the expanded programme. “I encourage those that have not yet received their first vaccine to come forward to ensure we continue the work to keep Cayman safe.”

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said that over 25.5% of the estimated population has received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with over 8,800 having completed the two-dose course by Friday. “The Cayman Islands has been in an incredibly fortunate position to have been able to vaccinate its population so early on in the global campaign against Covid-19 disease,” he added.

Government is hoping that the vaccination programme is the way to reopen the borders and begin the long road back to recovery for tourism, but this means that the population will be at risk unless everyone who can be vaccinated receives both doses before quarantine restrictions are lifted, especially those over 60.

“We are still urging all persons over 60 years old to come forward to receive the vaccine,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez. “Statistics show the older you are, the more likely you are to have complications if you contract COVID-19. Therefore, it is even more important that persons in this age group get fully vaccination to protect themselves and those around them.”

Dr Williams-Rodriguez said that the common side effects from the vaccine includes redness or soreness at the injection site, muscle aches, fever, headache, chills and tiredness. So far, public officials have reported no serious allergic reactions to the shots.

“Side effects from the vaccine are proving to be minor compared to the symptoms you could have if you are sick with COVID-19,” he said. “The benefits of getting the vaccine far outweigh the risk of contracting the virus,” he added, as he urged people to get the full course.

People arriving to be vaccinated are urged to come at various times during the opening hours to help avoid long queues. However, Dr Williams-Rodriguez said, “The line moves quickly and one inside the airport you can expect the process to take 15-20 minutes, as we require everyone to rest at least 15 minutes after receiving the vaccination.”

Individuals receiving their second dose are reminded that the date noted on the vaccination card for the second dose is the earliest date in which you can receive the vaccine. If you received your first dose at a District Health Centre you can receive your second dose at the airport. Anyone who was in earlier groups can also come at any time regardless of their name and those over 60 continue to be given priority.

If you are home bound and unable to attend one of the vaccination clinics, please contact the Flu Hotline or your local HSA District Health Centre and arrangements will be made with a Public Health nurse to provide your vaccine in the comfort of your home. The public is reminded to adhere to the published schedule and plan to get the vaccine throughout the day to limit congestion at the vaccination clinic.