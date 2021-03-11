Addressing corruption a priority for Miller

(CNS): The most serious national issue for the Cayman Islands right now is corruption, Ezzard Miller said at the Chamber of Commerce Candidates Forum in North Side on Tuesday. The candidates were asked about the priorities the next government must address, and, bucking the trend of answers from his challengers in the district that traffic or education are the most important issues, Miller pointed out that until the issue of corruption is addressed, no other policy changes can succeed. “If we do not stamp out corruption in this country… it will decay into a Third World country,” he said.

