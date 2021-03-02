85% of over 60s get first COVID shot

(CNS): Government is inching towards its first vaccination target of inoculating 90% of the over 60s with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. On Monday officials said that 85% of the over 60s have had one shot, which means the mandatory 14-day quarantine remains in place for at least another few weeks. In total, over 11% of the entire population have now received both doses, officials said.

Public health officials have not given a full breakdown of the vaccination numbers since the middle of last week. They said Monday that 23,208 shots have been administered but did not say to how many people.

Meanwhile, as the vaccination programme rolls on with all those in Stages 1 and 2 now invited to get vaccinated, travellers are still arriving in Cayman with the virus. There were three positive cases reported Monday, following six that were reported Friday evening.

All of these positive cases are among travellers who remain in isolation with 609 other people. At the moment there are 30 active cases of the virus among those who are isolating but just one person is said to be suffering symptoms of the virus.