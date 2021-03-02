50 contenders declare for 2021

Roy McTaggart on Nomination Day with PPM senior political adviser Roy Tatum

(CNS): The snap election called by Premier Alden McLaughlin appears to have had an impact on the potential field of candidates for this general election. Just fifty people have formally declared for the 2021 race for the 19 constituencies, the lowest number of runners for several general elections. There are many more head to head races than expected, giving challengers a chance at taking some incumbent scalps.