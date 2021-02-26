Woman claims she got just $20K in $1.9M con

Judith Douglas

(CNS): Judith Douglas (55) has claimed that she kept less than $20,000 despite conning nearly $2 million from a victim in a major status scam as she said she gave the rest to a mystery man. Having tried to down play her role in the crime, Douglas will reappear in Grand Court on Wednesday for sentencing in the case for the second time, hoping for a more lenient term then the ten years she got following conviction after trial in 2019.

Her conviction was overturned last year on appeal because of the prejudicial behaviour of the judge in the case. But given that the original conviction was based on overwhelming evidence, Douglas opted to plead guilty last month, giving her the chance to gain some sentencing credit.

In mitigation she has also argued that while she did take the money from Nathan Robb over a six-year period, she kept only a fraction of the cash and handed the rest over to an unidentified person in government, who she claims she believed was organising Robb’s Caymanian status.

However, Douglas has never revealed the identity of this “Mr Big” who she was acting as a courier for.

The crown has argued that it is essentially irrelevant what Douglas did with the money because she admitted taking it and is convicted of obtaining property by deception and dishonestly, depriving Robb of more than $1.9 million over the period of offending.

Crown counsel Toyin Salako, who has prosecuted the case throughout, said that police and prosecutors have never been able to establish what Douglas did with the money, which, despite being an enormous amount, was taken piecemeal over a period of six years.

Jonathon Hughes, who represented Douglas in the appeal and at this latest hearing, urged the judge to set aside the fact that she had been previously convicted after a trial and not to consider the evidence against Douglas in the case. However, Douglas already has a conviction for the same offence and while on bail in that case, she was still conning Robb in this case.

Justice Phillip St John-Stevens said he felt he could not ignore the previous case completely and the fact that Douglas was committing this offence while on bail for a previous one aggravated the circumstances for her.

He also raised concerns about the difference between the crown and the defence on the facts of the case and the issue of how much money Douglas actually kept. But he said that even though there was a question mark regarding the basis of plea, given the circumstances he would still be sentencing on the basis that Douglas scammed $1.9 million, and not $20,000.

He also said that he would be giving some credit for the defendant’s guilty plea, but noted that it would not be as generous as one given to an offender who pleads guilty on the eve of trial who hasn’t already had the benefit of knowing they are likely to be convicted, as was the case with Douglas.

Douglas was remanded back to HMP Fairbanks until April, when Justice St John-Stevens said he would deliver his decision.