West Bay man arrested in fatal crash case

Scene of fatal crash on 16 January 2021

(CNS): A 27-year-old unidentified West Bay man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with a fatal smash in which Shayne Anthony Ewart (24) was killed. The crash also saw another passenger badly injured and that person remains in hospital. Police said the suspect driver, who had also been injured in the collision, has been bailed as the investigation continues.

Police claimed that the smash happened shortly after its officers had abandoned a high speed pursuit of a green Honda Accord that had evaded an RCIPS road checkpoint shortly after midnight on 16 January, on the Esterley Tibbetts Highway near the Yacht Club Roundabout.

The Honda and its three occupants crashed into a house on the West Bay Road at the junction of Willie Farrington Drive.

The ombudsman’s office is understood to still be overseeing the investigation because of the pre-smash chase.