Voting for turkeys

Corrupt Voter writes: I need a fridge and I’m prepared to vote for whoever gives me one before Election Day. I also need a washing machine, so I may well accept one from a second candidate and tell them I’ll vote for him/her but in truth I will vote for the candidate that gave me the more expensive appliance. However, a candidate that wants to trump the fridge candidate can offer to do major repairs to my house, which I can’t get the government to do because they’re all useless.

