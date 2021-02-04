Voters urged to check the register

(CNS): The Revised Register of Electors was published by the Elections Office on Wednesday and is now open to public review for the next 21 days to enable voters to submit claims and objections especially those whose names have been wrongly removed or stated incorrectly in the revised list. With a surge in the number of voters ahead of the election, Supervisor of Elections Wesley Howell said the district registering officers and the Elections Office team had worked hard to process all the applications.

For more details on the new register and to comment go to the CNS Election Section.