UK visitor killed in fall from warehouse balcony

Ashgo Street satellite view

(CNS): Police are investigating the death of a 63-year-old British man who fell from a balcony at a warehouse on Ashgo Street, off Godfrey Nixon Way in George Town on Wednesday. Police said that before he fell to the ground floor, the man and two other people were reportedly standing on the outside balcony of the second floor of the storage facility, which had a railing.

Emergency Medical Services attended the location at around 5pm and transported the man to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead by the attending doctor.

There are half a dozen industrial buildings on the street, including a customs agency depot. However, the police gave no indication about which building the man fell from.

The RCIPS said in a release that the circumstances of the incident are being reviewed.